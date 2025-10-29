The Skinny: Bruins 5, Islanders 2

Game 9

Boston 5, Isles 2

David Pastrnak scored a goal and added an assist, and Long Islander Charlie McAvoy added a pair of helpers as the Boston Bruins rallied from a 2-0 deficit for a 5-2 win over the Isles before a sellout crowd of 17,850 at TD Garden.

Bo Horvat and Kyle Palmieri gave the Isles a 2-0 lead for the third straight game, as they scored in the first 4:52, but the Bruins grabbed control of the game in the second period when they had ten of the first 11 shots and scored three times.

The loss ends the Isles' five-game point streak (4-0-1); the last two games of this four-game road trip will be played back-to-back, in Carolina on Thursday and Washington on Friday.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Bo Horvat (6) Jonathan Drouin (5) 01:08 NYI 1,BOS 0

Kyle Palmieri (4) Mathew Barzal (6), Bo Horvat (5) 04:52 NYI 2,BOS 0

2nd Period

Elias Lindholm (4) Pavel Zacha (8), David Pastrnak (9) 03:57 NYI 2,BOS 1 PPG

David Pastrnak (6) Hampus Lindholm (1), Andrew Peeke (2) 06:49 NYI 2,BOS 2

Michael Eyssimont (3) Charlie McAvoy (7), Nikita Zadorov (3) 07:48 NYI 2,BOS 3

3rd Period

Morgan Geekie (8) Charlie McAvoy (8), Elias Lindholm (5) 05:48 NYI 2,BOS 4 PPG

Fraser Minten (2)EN Michael Eyssimont (4) 16:37 NYI 2,BOS 5

The Skinny

The Isles had not trailed at any point of regulation in nearly ten periods, before the Bruins took the lead for good with 12:12 left in the middle period …The Isles have outshot the opposition in each of their first four regulation losses…Ilya Sorokin has allowed at least three goals in all seven starts; it is the first time that has happened at any point in his career… Bo Horvat had a goal and assist to climb to 6-5-11 in his first 9 games.… The Isles have led by at least two goals at some point in each of the last four games (2-1-1)...The Isles were credited with twelve shots on goal on their five power plays, but are now 0-13 this season away from UBS Arena…The Isles have outscored their opponents 6-0 in the first period, beginning with Emil Heineman's goal late in the first period last Tuesday against the Sharks.

Milestone Man

Anders Lee played his 100th consecutive game but saw his four-game assist streak end.

First Times in a Long Time

• Bo Horvat is the first Islander with at least 11 points in the first nine games since John Tavares (5-6-11 in 2014-15) and the first with at least six goals in that span since Brock Nelson (7 in 2021-22).

• Ilya Sorokin is the first Islander goalie to allow at least three goals in his first seven games of the season since Billy Smith in 1985.

• The Isles have been outscored the opposition 33-32 (including SO winners) through nine games. The 65 combined goals are the highest since 2014-15 (66).

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 27:40 10/25/2025 at PHI (SO)

2. Eric Brewer 26:57 4/3/1999 vs ANA (OT)

3. John Tavares 26:46 4/11/2010 vs. PIT (SO)

4. Matthew Schaefer 26:35 10/13/2025 vs. WPG

5. Matthew Schaefer 26:04 10/11/2025 vs. WAS

A 20-year-old Islander has played more than 27:40 seven times (Bryan Berard – four times; Travis Hamonic -3 times). The youngest of these was Hamonic in Montreal on February 10, 2011, when he was 20 years, 178 days old; Schaefer will not hit that age until March 1, 2028.

Most Games Played as an 18-Year-Old (Isles history)

Tim Connolly 81

Dave Chyzowski 34

Mathew Schaefer 9

Nino Niederreiter 9

Brent Sutter 3

Brad Dalgarno 2

Paul Boutilier 1

Lots of Travel

The Isles are in a stretch where they are playing 11 of 14 games on the road. They are 0-1-1 in this stretch (0-0-0 home, 0-1-1 road).

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have three come-from behind wins this season, including one when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win three times this season, including twice in the third period.

Overtime

The Isles are 0-0 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 0-1 in shootouts.

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 1 empty-net goal and allowed 2.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 5 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 1 time

• Allowed the next goal: 3 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 1 time

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2025-26 4-4-1 for 9 points in 9 games

• 2024-25 3-4-2 for 8 points in 9 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-0-0

• Season: 3-18-21

• Last Season (Final) 32-129-161

Home and Road

The Isles are 4-4-1 overall; they are 3-2-0 at home and 1-2-1 on the road.

Boston is 5-7-0 overall; they are 4-3-0 at home and 1-4-0 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 2-3-1 against the East (0-2-1 vs. Metropolitan and 2-1-0 vs. Atlantic) and 2-1-0 against the West (0-1-0 vs. Central and 2-0-0 vs. Pacific).

First Things First

The Isles are 2-1-1 when scoring first and are 2-3-0 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 10-10-15=35

Boston 4-11-7=22

The Isles are 0-4-0 when they outshoot their opponents, 0-0-1 when the shots are even and 4-0-0 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 17 saves; he is 2-4-1 this season and 4-4-2 vs. Boston.

Joonas Korpisalo made 33 saves; he is 2-3-0 this season and 7-5-4 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-5 (10:00); Boston was 2-4 (5:36).

The Isles are 2-1-0 when they score at least one power play goal and 2-3-1 when they do not. The Isles are 3-3-1 when they allow at least one power play goal and 1-1-0 when they do not.

The Isles are 2-1-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 2-3-0 when they are outscored, and 0-0-1 when special team goals are equal.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 4-1-1 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 0-3-0 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 2-1-1 in games decided by a single goal including 2-1 in regulation. They are 0-0 in games decided in overtime and are 0-1 in shootouts. The Isles are 1-0 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 0-0-0 on the front end and 0-0-0 on the back end this season. The first back-to-back is October 30-31 at Carolina and Washington.

Including tonight, the Isles are 1-1-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 0-0-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Matthew Schaefer (23:39); Boston: Cam York (24:06)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (21:42).

Face-offs

Isles 19, Boston 24 (44%)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau won 9 of 15 for the Isles. Elias Lindholm won 12 of 18 for Boston.

Hit Count

Isles 12 (Four with 2)

Boston 20 (Fraser Minten -4)

Fights

None. Season total: 2 (Mayfield, McLean)

Blocked Shots

Isles 12 (Adam Pelech -3)

Boston 13 (Jonathan Aspirot -4)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 62, Boston 45

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 40, Boston 33

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Scott Mayfield +11

Boston: Nikita Zadorov +13

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 15, Boston 7

5-on-5: Isles 8, Boston 4

Scratches

(Pierre Engvall-LTIR), (Semyon Varlamov-IR), (Ethan Bear – IR), (Alex Romanov -IR), (Max Shabonov --INJ) Adam Boqvist

Games Lost to injury: 35. (Last season's total: 304)

The Ironmen

Kyle Palmieri is the Islanders' ironman, having played 207 consecutive games. Casey Cizikas (117) and Anders Lee (100) are the only other Isles to have also played every game since the start of last season.

National TV Games

The Isles are 1-0-0 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national 1roadcast partners. Their next appearance will be on October 30th in Carolina.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 1-1-1 in matinee games this season; the next matinee will be at 3:30pm on November 22nd against St. Louis. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 16-18-13 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 0 successful, 0 failures

Opponents: 0 successful, 2 failure (No hand pass – WAS 10/11), (No interference – DET 10/23)

Hockey Opps: 0 favorable, 0 unfavorable

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (1): DET 10/23

Vs (1): BOS 10/28

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (2): OTT 10/18, SJS 10/21

Opponent responses (1): WPG 10/13

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (0):

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (1): Anders Lee, GWG, 10/18 OTT (18:57)

Vs (0):

OT Winners

For (0):

Vs (0):

Shootout Winners

For (0):

Vs (1): PHI 10/25

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 **

4. Casey Cizikas 906 * 5. Brock Nelson 901 6. Bobby Nystrom 900 7. Clark Gillies 872 8. Matt Martin 855 ** 9. Anders Lee 850 …

22. John Tonelli 594 * 23. Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock 569 25. Ken Morrow 550 26. Duane Sutter 547 27. Scott Mayfield 544 28. Lorne Henning 543 * 29. Mathew Barzal 539

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Brock Nelson 295 * 6. Anders Lee 291 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 * 21. Mathew Barzal 136…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 * 30. Casey Cizikas 115

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

7. John Tonelli 338 * 8. Mathew Barzal 334…

19. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 21. Anders Lee 224…

27. Alexei Yashin and Duane Sutter 171 * 29. Jean Potvin 167 30. Jeff Norton 166 31. Ziggy Palffy 163 * 32. Ryan Pulock 165…

34. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 * 35. Casey Cizikas 149

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

12. Bob Bourne 542 * 13. Anders Lee 515…

15. Patrick Flatley 488 * 16. Mathew Barzal 470…

27. Ed Westfall 286 * 28. Casey Cizikas 264

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +82 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 18. Garry Howatt +75 19. Pat Price +70 20. JP Parise +67 21. Ryan Pulock +59 22. Jude Drouin +58 23. Patrick Flatley +57 ** 24. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 **

4. Ryan Pulock 53…

13. Bryan Berard 31 * 14. Scott Mayfield 28 15. Vladimir Malakhov 27 ** 16. Adam Pelech and four others 26

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742* 2. Stefan Persson 317 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 **

7. Jean Potvin 167 * 8. Jeff Norton 166 9. Ryan Pulock 165 \\\10. Mark Streit 139 \\* 11. Adam Pelech 136…

17. Bryan Berard and Scott Mayfield 100

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

5. Kenny Jonsson 232 * 6. Noah Dobson 230 * 7. Ryan Pulock 218…

10. Mark Streit 179 * 11. Adam Pelech 162…

18. Gerry Hart and Scott Mayfield 128

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 3. Glenn Resch 282 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 260 …

8. Jaroslav Halak 177* 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 3. Rick DiPietro 130 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 127 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith and Ilya Sorokin 22 *

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 2-3-1-0 after falling 4-1 in Providence on Sunday; Cam Berg had the goal for Bridgeport.

The Baby Isles host Hershey on Wednesday before playing in Wilkes-Barre Scranton on Friday.

Leaders: Goals: 5 with 2; Assists: Matthew Highmore 4; Points: Highmore and Matthew Warren 5

Goalies: Marcus Hogberg 1-2-1 2.81, .902; Parker Gahagen 1-1-0 4.00, .867

Season Series Stats

Boston leads the season series, 1 game to 0 (and 2 points to 0). The teams will play twice at UBS Arena in November (November 4th and 26th) to complete the season series.

The Isles are 3-6-2 in their last eleven games with the Bruins.

UP NEXT

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 30th —ISLANDERS AT CAROLINA 7:00pm

[ESPN+/Hulu, WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The road trip continues as the Isles head to Raleigh to face the Canes. The Canes are one of two divisional opponents that the Isles will face only three times this season (Pittsburgh is the other); their next meeting will be on April 4th, also in Raleigh.

The home team won all four games last season, after the road team did so in the prior regular season.

Overall, the Isles are 4-3-1 in their last eight games with Carolina.

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+/Hulu; John Buccigross and AJ Mleczko will have the call.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com