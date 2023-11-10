The Skinny: Bruins 5, Islanders 2

Game 12

Boston 5, Isles 2

Charlie Coyle completed a hat trick and a four-point game into an empty net as the Boston Bruins overcame a third period game-tying shorthanded goal from Simon Holmstrom to defeat the Isles 5-2 before a sellout crowd of 17,850 at TD Garden.

Holmstrom tied the game 2:50 into the third period but David Pastrnak regained the lead 43 seconds for the Bruins before Coyle scored the game’s final two goals to complete his first career hat trick.

The Isles fall to 5-4-3 on the season; they host Washington on Saturday night at 7:30pm before beginning their first extended road trip of the season in Edmonton on Monday.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Trent Frederic (3) James van Riemsdyk (5), Charlie Coyle (7) 14:05 NYI 0,BOS 1

Brock Nelson (6) Noah Dobson (8), Mathew Barzal (7) 17:23 NYI 1,BOS 1 PPG

2nd Period

Charlie Coyle (3) Pavel Zacha (5), David Pastrnak (9) 06:06 NYI 1,BOS 2 PPG

3rd Period

Simon Holmstrom (4) Jean-Gabriel Pageau (5) 02:50 NYI 2,BOS 2 SHG

David Pastrnak (10) Kevin Shattenkirk (3), Brad Marchand (6) 03:33 NYI 2,BOS 3 PPG

Charlie Coyle (4) James van Riemsdyk (6), Trent Frederic (2) 09:26 NYI 2,BOS 4

Charlie Coyle (5)EN David Pastrnak (10), Brad Marchand (7) 18:39 NYI 2,BOS 5

The Skinny

The Isles have outscored their opponents 12-5 in the first period (the five goals allowed is tied for the fewest in the NHL with Pittsburgh, who had a late game on Thursday); they allowed the first goal for only the fourth time in twelve games…The Isles have now been outscored 10-3 in the third period over the last five games….The Isles did not lead at some point for only the 2nd time this season (10/21 in Buffalo) …The Isles have been outshot 422-368 this season… Noah Dobson played in his 250th NHL game; he extended his point streak to three games with an assist…Ilya Sorokin has faced at least 34 shots in six straight starts; only one Isles goalie – Jaro Halak in 2018- has faced at least 34 shots in more consecutive starts (10)… Simon Holmstrom scored shorthanded for the second time in three games; Dan Plante (4) is the only player in Isles history to score more than of his first ten career goals while shorthanded…James van Riemsdyk recorded points 400 and 401; 37 of those points have come against the Isles…With his 4 points tonight, Charlie Coyle is now 152-250-402 on his career…Ilya Sorokin has allowed four goals in three consecutive games (0-1-2) for the first time in his career.

First Time in a Long Time

Noah Dobson is the first Islander defensemen since Alexei Zhitnik (2005-06) to have at least twelve points in the Isles’ first 12 games.

Shoot the Puck!

The Isles have been getting more rubber on goal during power plays than they did last season:

• 2023-24 Isles have 55 shots in 53:27 of PP (1.03 shots per minute)

• 2022-23 Isles had 336 shots in 379:43 of PP (0.88 shots per minute)

That’s an 17% increase in shots per minute spent on the power play.

Heavy Hitters

Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin are now 1-2 all-time in hits:

1. Cal Clutterbuck 3,781

2. Matt Martin 3,729

Martin (7) and Clutterbuck (3) have combined for the 10-biggest hits seasons in Isles history in the Real-Time era, which began in 2005-06.

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2023-24 5-4-3 for 13 points in 12 games

•2022-23 7-5-0 for 14 points in 12 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-1-1

• Season: 5-14-19

• Last Season (Final) 41-132-173

The Islander defense scored 41 goals last season, which was the most since they scored 42 in 2003-04. The 173 points were their most since 1993-94, when they had 174 points in an 84-game season.

Best of the Best

Ilya Sorokin has 17 shutouts in 138 career starts. He has recorded a shutout in 12.4% of his starts, which is the highest in NHL history (since 1943-44) among goalies with at least 100 starts:

• Ilya Sorokin 12.3%

• Roman Cechmanek 12.2%

• Ken Dryden 11.8%

• Dominik Hasek 11.3%

Varly, Varly

Semyon Varlamov has 40 career shutouts and 274 career wins. Among active NHL goalies (and excluding Carey Price, who is technically still active), Varlamov is 6th in wins (274) and third in shutouts (40).

Overtime Is (Not) Our Time

The Isles are 0-3 so far this season in overtime, allowing three goals on five shots; the three overtimes have taken only 4:58 to play.

Ilya Sorokin is 13-21 in his career in games that have gone beyond sixty minutes; he is 8-12 in games decided in overtime and 5-9 in games decided by a shootout.

The Isles have lost 20 of the last 31 games that were decided by an overtime goal (since January 11, 2020); they have allowed three overtime goals in the first ten games for only the second time in club history (also 2009-10).

Home and Road

The Isles are 5-4-3 overall; they are 3-2-3 at home and 2-2-0 on the road.

Boston is 11-1-1 overall; they are 6-0-1 at home and 6-1-0 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 4-2-3 against the East (2-0-2 vs. Metropolitan and 2-2-1 vs. Atlantic) and 1-2-0 against the West (1-2-0 vs. Central and 0-0-0 vs. Pacific).

Home is Where the Fans Are

The Isles have played 90 games at UBS Arena and recorded 63 sellouts of 17,255.

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,410

3. Glen Sather 1,319

First Things First

The Isles are 5-0-3 when scoring first and are 0-4-0 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 15-5-9=29

Boston 12-6-17=35

The Isles are 1-0-1 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-0-0 when the shots are even and 3-4-2 when they are out-shot.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves; he is 3-2-3 on the season and 1-2-1 vs. Boston.

Linus Ullmark made 27 saves; he is 5-1-1 on the season and 8-5-1 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 1-1 on the power play (1:06); Boston was 2-3 on the power play (4:00).

The Isles are 2-3-1 when they score at least one power play goal and 3-1-2 when they do not. The Isles are 1-3-2 when they allow at least one power play goal and 4-1-1 when they do not.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 3-1-3 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 2-3-0 when they do not. Under Lane Lambert the Isles are 38-7-7 when scoring at least three goals.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 3-0-3 in games decided by a single goal including 3-0 in regulation. They are 0-3 in games decided in overtime and are 0-0 in shootouts. The Isles are 0-1 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 0-0-1 in the front end and 0-1-0 in the back end this season. The next set of back-to-backs will be on November 15 in Vancouver and November 16 in Seattle.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Alexander Romanov (23:39); Boston: Hampus Lindholm (22:56)

Mathew Barzal led Isles forwards with 19:12 of ice-time.

Isles record by ice-time leaders: Ryan Pulock (2-0-2), Noah Dobson (3-3-1), Alex Romanov (0-1-0)

Face-offs

Isles 29, Boston 23 (56%)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau won 10 of 13 for the Isles; Charlie Coyle won 9 of 16 for Boston.

Hit Count

Isles 13 (Matt Martin-3)

Boston 16 (Two with 3)

Fights

None. Season total: 2 (Martin 1, Pelech 1)

Blocked Shots

Isles 15 (Kyle Palmieri and Alexander Romanov -3)

Boston 19 (Brandon Carlo -4)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 62, Boston 60

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 54, Boston 46

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Noah Dobson +7

Boston: Hampus Lindholm +4

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 14, Boston 13

5-on-5: Isles 11, Boston 8

Scratches

Julien Gauthier, Pierre Engvall, (Adam Pelech)

Games Lost: 10

The Ironmen

Anders Lee played in his 124th consecutive Islander game; it Is the longest active streak on the team. (Ryan Pulock and Brock Nelson are the other current Islanders to appear in every game last season and this season.)

Challenges

Isles: 1 successful, 0 failures – WSH goalie interference (11/2)

Opponents: 0 successful, 1 failures – BUF no offside (10/21)

Quickies

The Isles have scored two goals in under a minute no times this season (no times at home and none on road) and allowed two in the same span three times (COL 10/25 x2, MIN 11/8)

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

The Isles have come from two goals behind after two periods to win no times this season and have allowed the opposition to do so once.

For (0):

Vs (2): DET 10/30 (trailed 0-2, won 4-3 in OT); CAR 11/4 (trailed 1-3, won 4-3 in OT)

Last Minute Heroes:

The Isles have scored one goal and have allowed no goals in the final three minutes of the third period to tie or go-ahead:

For (1): Bo Horvat 10/20 vs NJ 18:49 (Isles lost in OT)

OT Winners

For (0):

Vs (3): Jack Hughes (NJ) 10/20, Lucas Raymond (DET) 10/30, Sebastian Aho (CAR) 11/4

Shootout Winners

For (0):

Vs (0):

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 * 3. Josh Bailey 1,057…

6. Bob Bourne 814 * 7. Matt Martin 778 * 8.Brock Nelson 770 * 9. Casey Cizikas 757…

12. Brent Sutter 694 * 13. Anders Lee 690 * 14. John Tavares 669 * 15. Cal Clutterbuck 648

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

7. John Tavares 272 * 8. Brock Nelson 247 * 9. Anders Lee 241 …

28. Ray Ferraro 116 * 29 Mathew Barzal 107

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

13. Pat LaFontaine 279 * 14. Bob Nystrom 278 * 15. Mathew Barzal 264…

18. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 20. Brock Nelson 223…

23. Ed Westfall 181 * 24. Anders Lee 177

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

13. Patrick Flatley 488 * 14. Brock Nelson 470 * 15. Billy Harris 443 * 16. Anders Lee 418 * 17. Mathew Barzal 371

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 * 2. Denis Potvin +456 * 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +80 * 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 * 18. Garry Howatt +75 * 19. Pat Price +70 * 20. JP Parise +67 * 21. Jude Drouin +58 * 22. Patrick Flatley +57 * 23. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 * Kenny Jonsson 57…

6. Nick Leddy 45 * 7. Ryan Pulock 44 * 8. Roman Hamrlik 43 * 9. Mark Streit 40 * 10. Johnny Boychuk 35 * 11. Noah Dobson 34

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742 * 2. Stefan Persson 317 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 249…

8. Mark Streit 139 * 9. Ryan Pulock 131…

15. Bryan Berard and Adam Pelech 100 * 17. Noah Dobson 99…

21. Ken Morrow 88 * 23. Bert Marshall 87 *24. Scott Mayfield 86

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

8. Mark Streit 179 * 9. Ryan Pulock 175…

13. Tom Kurvers 134 \* 14. Noah Dobson 133…*

17. Gerry Hart 128 * 18. Vladimir Malakhov and Adam Pelech 125 * 20. Thomas Hickey 117 *

21. Adrian Aucoin 113 * 22. Scott Mayfield 112

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 * 3. Glenn Resch 282 …

8. * Glenn Healy 176 * 9. Ilya Sorokin 144 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 139

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 * 3. Rick DiPietro 130…

7. Roland Melanson 77 * 8. Ilya Sorokin 73 * 9. Glenn Healy 66 * 10. Tommy Salo 62 * 11. Semyon Varlamov 61

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 * 3. Ilya Sorokin 17 *

4. Rick DiPietro 16 * 5. Semyon Varlamov 15

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 3-5-1-0 on the season heading into a pair of home games this weekend. The Baby Isles host Hartford on Friday and Springfield on Saturday.

Season Series Stats

Boston leads the season series, 1 game to 0 (and 2 points to 0). The teams will meet on December 15th and March 2nd, both at UBS Arena, to complete the season series.

The Isles are 0-4-1 in their last five games with Boston and are winless in their last seven regular season games there (0-5-2).

UP NEXT

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11th —WASHINGTON AT ISLANDERS – 7:30pm

The Isles return home for a Veterans Day matchup with the Washington Capitals. It’s the second meeting of the season between the teams; Semyon Varlamov earned a 32-save shutout in DC on Nov 2nd.

The Isles are 4-2-1 in their last seven games with Washington.

AND FINALLY…

