The Skinny: Blue Jackets 4, Islanders 3 SO

Game 70

Columbus 4, Isles 3 (SO)

Kirill Marchenko scored the tying goal with 7:04 to play and Adam Fantilli had the only goal of the shootout as the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to defeat the Islanders, 4-3, before a crowd of 14,158 at UBS Arena.

The Isles thought that Kyle Palmieri had won the game with just seconds to play but it was reversed due to video review, setting the stage for Fantilli's shootout winner. The Isles had jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals by Pierre Engvall and Kyle Palmieri and then grabbed a 3-2 lead on a goal by Anders Lee late in the second period but could not hold it.

The Isles are 32-28-10 as they remain a season high four games over NHL-.500 (four previous times). The homestand concludes at 7:30pm on Wednesday against Vancouver.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Pierre Engvall (6) Adam Boqvist (8), Tony DeAngelo (12) 13:16 CBJ 0,NYI 1

Kyle Palmieri (22) Bo Horvat (25), Ryan Pulock (15) 18:41 CBJ 0,NYI 2

2nd Period

Adam Fantilli (22) Dante Fabbro (12), Elvis Merzlikins (1) 05:31 CBJ 1,NYI 2

Boone Jenner (2) Sean Monahan (28) 17:13 CBJ 2,NYI 2 SHG

Anders Lee (26) Mike Reilly (2), Adam Boqvist (9) 19:12 CBJ 2,NYI 3

3rd Period

Kirill Marchenko (26) Ivan Provorov (23), Sean Monahan (29) 12:56 CBJ 3,NYI 3

OT

No Goals

The Shootout

Anthony Duclair (NG) / Kent Johnson (NG)

Kyle Palmieri (NG) / Adam Fantilli (G/GDG)

Bo Horvat (NG)

The Isles are 2-2 in the shootout while Columbus is 5-1… It was the Isles' first shootout since November 19th... Elvis Merzlikins improves to 12-9 in shootouts while Ilya Sorokin falls to 7-14 in his career…The Isles are 6-19 in their last 25 shootouts… Adam Fantilli is now 2-6 in shootouts with both goals being game deciding goals.

The Skinny

The Isles are 3-0-3 in the last six games and 7-3-3 in the last thirteen games …The Isles are 4-0-3 in their last seven home games (second-longest point streak in UBS Arena history) and 10-2-3 in their last fifteen home games (which started with a 6-0-0 stretch)… The Isles have been outscored 85-75 in the third period and overtime, although they have outscored their opponents 38-28 in those periods over the last 27 games…The Isles have scored 141 goals and allowed 127 goals at 5-on-5 but have been outscored 80-50 in all other situations… The Isles went 0-3 on the power play and are 2-25 over the last eight games; the Isles have been outscored 21-10 on the power play over the last 39 games… Ilya Sorokin has started six of the last seven and 19 of the last 22; he has appeared in 22 of the last 25 games…Sorokin is 7-2-2 in his last eleven games, and his 27 wins are the second-highest total of his career… Simon Holmstrom's point streak ended at a career-high four games… The Isles fall to 23-2-3 when leading after two periods; they had won the prior 18 games that they led after two periods… Bo Horvat extended his point streak to four games and retained a one-point lead over Anders Lee (49-48); Lee was credited with his 100th go-ahead goal, joining Mike Bossy and Bryan Trottier (137) in the century club … The Isles are 3-1-1 when carrying a multiple goal lead into the first intermission… Jake Werenski played 33:44 – the highest total for an NHL player this season and a career high… Pierre Engvall scored his 63rd career goal; they have come in 63 different games, which matches the third-highest total in NHL history before having a multi-goal game…Adam Boqvist, who played as a forward tonight, is now 2-5-7 in 13 games with the Isles; his two assists give him 98 career points…The Isles allowed a shorthanded goal for the seventh time this season; only Florida (8), Boston (10) and Tampa Bay (11) have allowed more; the Isles have netted only fourteen power play goals (21 for, 7 shorties allowed) through 70 games…The Isles are 6-3-3 in March, including 4-0-3 at UBS Arena.

Milestone Men

Anders Lee scored his 286th goal, one behind Brent Sutter and Pat LaFontaine for 6th in club history.

Three-Point Play

The reversed goal and eventual shootout loss produced a three-point swing between the Isles and Jackets, as the Isles would have had a 75-71 lead (+4) but instead it is 74-73 (+1). It would have been the Isles' sixth-latest game-winning goal, and only the 24th last-minute go-ahead goal in club history.

Late Leads Lost

The Isles allowed a tying goal in the third period for the second straight game.

The Playoff Chase (through Monday's Games)

3rd Metro New Jersey 81 points (33 RW) in 72 games ( WED at Chicago, FRI at Winnipeg)

1st WC Ottawa 79 points (28 RW) in 69 games (TUE at Buffalo, THU at Detroit)

2nd WC Montreal 75 points (24 RW) in 69 games (TUE at St. Louis, THU at Philadelphia, FRI at Carolina)

3rd ISLES 74 points (25 RW) in 70 games (WED vs. Vancouver)

4th Rangers 74 points (31 RW) in 71 games (TUE at Los Angeles, FRI at Anaheim)

5th Columbus 73 points (23 RW) in 70 games (FRI vs Vancouver)

6th Detroit 72 points (25 RW) in 70 games ( TUE @ Colorado, THU vs. Ottawa)

Maximum Points & Regulation Wins

• New Jersey 101/43 (3rd Metro)

• Ottawa 105/41 (WC 1)

• Montreal 101/37 (WC 2)

-------------

• Isles 98/41

• Columbus 97/35

• Rangers 96/42

• Detroit 96/37

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa at Buffalo

Montreal at St. Louis

Rangers at Los Angeles

Wednesday's Games

Vancouver at Isles

New Jersey at Chicago

Bo Knows Overtime

Bo Horvat has three overtime goals this season, six as an Islander, and eleven in his NHL career. All six of his overtime goals have come in the last two seasons; John Tavares is the only other Islander with multiple seasons with at least three overtime goals.

Most Overtime Goals, Career (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 11

2. Brock Nelson 9

3. Bo Horvat, Kyle Okposo, and Josh Bailey 6

6. Mathew Barzal, Thomas Hickey, and Anthony Beauvillier 5

Most Overtime Goals, Season (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 4 (2014-15)

2. Bo Horvat 3 (2023-24)

Bo Horvat 3 (2024-25)

Brock Nelson 3 (2019-20)

John Tavares 3 (2010-11)

Quite the Numbers

Marcus Hogberg has now played 453 minutes for the Isles, allowing 15 goals on 213 shots for a 1.99 GAA and a .930 save percentage. Both the GAA and save percentage are the best in Islander history for any goalie who has played at least six games. He is the 44th goalie to win multiple games for the Isles.

Swede 17

Simon Holmstrom is the first Swedish-born Islander to record 17 goals since the 1981-82 season, when Bobby Nystrom had 22 goals and Anders Kallur had 18 goals. Nystrom (8x) and Kallur (3x) are the only Swedes with more goals in a season than Holmstrom.

Third Periods

Goals: Isles 70, Opponents 78

Tying Goals: Isles 9, Opponents 16 (in 15 games)

Go Ahead Goals: Isles 13 (in 12 games), Opponents 9

Empty Net Goals: Isles 13, Opponents 19

The Isles have either been ahead or tied after two periods in 42 of their 70 games. In the 28 games that they have trailed through 40 minutes (5-21-2), they have been within one goal at some point in all but seven of them.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have fifteen come-from behind wins this season, including five when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win fourteen times this season, including nine times in the third period.

Overtime

The Isles are 5-8 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 2-2 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 5-5 in overtime and 1-1 in shootouts, Semyon Varlamov is 0-2 in overtime and 1-1 in shootouts, and Marcus Hogberg is 0-1 in overtime and 0-0 in shootouts

Sorokin has 36 OT/SO losses, extending his club record (Rick DiPietro had 28).

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 13 empty-net goals and allowed 19.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 51 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 19 times

• Allowed the next goal: 24 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 8 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2024-25 32-28-10 for 74 points in 70 games

• 2023-24 30-25-15 for 75 points in 70 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-5-5

• Season: 26-112-138

• Last Season (Final) 33-137-170

The Islander defense scored only four times in the first 26 games but have 22 goals in the last 44 games.

Home and Road

The Isles are 32-28-10 overall; they are 17-13-5 at home and 15-15-5 on the road.

Columbus is 32-29-9 overall; they are 20-9-5 at home and 12-20-4 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 20-17-4 against the East (9-7-3 vs. Metropolitan and 11-10-1 vs. Atlantic) and 12-11-6 against the West (7-5-2 vs. Central and 5-6-4 vs. Pacific).

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,476

3. Glen Sather 1,319

Leaders of the Pack

Lou Lamoriello (1,476) and Patrick Roy (182) have combined for 1,658 career wins as general manager and coach. That is the highest in the NHL among active combinations by a wide margin.

First Things First

The Isles are 17-5-5 when scoring first and are 15-23-5 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 17-10-4-2=33

Columbus 6-5-17-2=30

The Isles are 16-19-4 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-1-0 when the shots are even and 15-8-6 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 27 saves; he is 27-20-6 this season and 6-0-3 vs. Columbus.

Elvis Merzlikins made 30 saves; he is 23-19-5 this season and 3-4-0 vs the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-3 (6:00) and allowed a shorthanded goal; Columbus was 0-1 (2:00).

The Isles are 13-3-1 when they score at least one power play goal and 19-25-9 when they do not. The Isles are 14-14-6 when they allow at least one power play goal and 18-14-4 when they do not.

The Isles are 9-2-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 6-15-6 when they are outscored, and 17-11-4 when special team goals are equal.

Three is (Usually) a Magic Number

The Isles are 29-8-6 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 3-20-4 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 14-7-10 in games decided by a single goal including 7-7 in regulation. They are 5-8 in games decided in overtime and are 2-2 in shootouts. The Isles are 5-8 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 6-3-1 on the front end and 4-6-0 on the back end this season. The next back-to-back will be March 29th-30th in Tampa Bay and Carolina.

The Isles are 9-6-1 when the opponent is on the back end, including 2-2-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Tony DeAngelo (26:26); Columbus: Jake Werenski (career-high 33:44)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (21:24).

Face-offs

Isles 27, Columbus 33 (45%)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau won 11 of 20 for the Isles; Boone Jenner won 7 of 8 for Columbus.

Hit Count

Isles 19 (Marc Gatcomb and Anders Lee -4)

Columbus 34 (Mathieu Olivier -7)

Fights

None. Season total: 9 (Mayfield, Wahlstrom, Martin-2, Pageau, Tsyplakov, Gatcomb, Cizikas, Lee)

Blocked Shots

Isles 18 (Alex Romanov and Adam Pelech -3)

Columbus 17 (Five with 2)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 63, Columbus 70

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 55, Columbus 56

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Bo Horvat and Mike Reilly +9

Columbus: Luke Kunin +16

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 10, Columbus 10

5-on-5: Isles 8, Columbus 9

Scratches

(Semyon Varlamov-LTIR), (Mathew Barzal – IR), Matt Martin, Scott Mayfield, Scott Perunovich, (Hudson Fasching – ILL)

Games Lost to injury: 276. (Last season's total: 181)

The Ironmen

Kyle Palmieri is the Islanders' ironman, having played 186 consecutive games. Casey Cizikas (96) and Anders Lee (69) are the only other Isles to have also played every game this season.

National TV Games

The Isles are 2-3-0 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners, with four games remaining. The next national game will stream April 1st on ESPN+/Hulu as the Isles host the Lightning; four of the last nine games will be nationally-televised.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 1-4-2 in matinee games this season, with four games remaining. The next matinee will be on March 29th in Tampa Bay. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 13-16-12 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 7 successful, 5 failures (No offsides -PIT 11/5, No goalie interference – SEA 11/16, Goalie Interference- WAS 11/29, goalie interference – TOR 12/31, no goalie interference – BOS 1/5, offsides-VEG 1/9, goalie interference – OTT 1/14, goalie interference – COL 1/28, goalie interference – PHI 1/30, no goalie interference – PIT 3/18, offside -MTL 3/20, no goalie interference – MTL 3/20)

Opponents: 8 successful, 4 failures (No Goalie Interference -UTA 10/10, Offside-VAN 11/14, Goalie Interference-STL 11/23, Offside -BUF 11/30, No Goalie Interference-CHI 12/15, Goalie Interference – PIT 12/28. Offside 12/31, No goalie interference – NSH 3/1, goalie interference – NYR 3/3, goalie interference x2 – LA 3/11, No goalie interference – CBJ 3/24)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (3): CHI 12/12, PHI 1/24, FLA 3/16

Vs (2): CHI 12/15, MIN 2/8

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (7): BUF 11/1, CAR 12/7, BOS 1/5, SJ 1/18, MIN 2/8, DAL 2/23, NAS 3/1

Opponent responses (9): UTA 10/10 (2), SEA 11/16, CHI 12/15, TOR 12/31, BOS 1/5, NAS 3/1, LA 3/11, CGY 3/22

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (3): PIT 11/5 (Trailed 3-1, won 4-3 (SO), FLA 3/16 (Trailed 2-0, won 4-2), PIT 3/18 (Trailed 2-0, won 4-2).

Vs (2): NJ 11/9 (Led 3-1, Lost 4-3 (OT), WSH 11/29 Led 4-2, Lost 5-4 (SO))

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (4): Maxim Tsyplakov 10/10 vs. UTA (17:53, GAG but lost in OT); Anders Lee 11/12 @ EDM (17:20-GTG; EDM won in OT); Mathew Barzal 1/11 @ UTA (18:35-GAG), Kyle MacLean 3/22 vs. CGY (17:09, GAG, but lost in OT)

Vs (9): Josh Doan 10/10 vs. UTA (18:06- GTG; UTA won in OT); Cole Caufield 10/19 vs MTL (17:50-GTG; NYI won in SO); Jesper Bratt 10/25 at NJD (18:31-GTG; NYI won in OT); Stefan Noesen 11/9 vs NJ (19:10-GTG; NJD won in OT); Lucas Raymond 11/21 at DET (19:09-GAG); 12/15 Connor Bedard at CHI (19:06-GAG); Bobby McMann 1/2 vs. TOR (17:01- GAG); Nikita Kucherov 2/1 at TB (19:13-GTG; NYI won in OT); Jonathan Huberdeau 3/22 vs. CGY (17:38- GTG; CGY won in OT)

OT Winners

For (5): Bo Horvat 10/25 @ NJD (1:09), Bo Horvat 1/5 @ BOS (3:10), Brock Nelson 1/25 vs CAR (2:03), Tony DeAngelo 2/1 @ TB (0:32), Bo Horvat 3/20 vs MTL (3:37)

Vs (8): Dylan Guenther 10/10 vs. UTA (2:18); Jake Neighbours 10/17 @ STL (2:04); Jack Hughes 11/9 vs NJD (2:35); Leon Draisaitl 11/12 @ EDM (1:52); Jakub Chychrun 11/29 @ WAS (1:20); Nick Suzuki 12/3 @ MTL (2:39); Leon Draisaitl 3/14 vs. EDM (3:52); Nazem Kadri 3/22 vs CGY (3:51)

Shootout Winners

For (2): Noah Dobson 10/19 vs MTL, Bo Horvat 11/5 vs PIT

Vs (2): Andrei Kuzmenko 11/19 @ CGY, Adam Fantilli 3/24 vs CBJ

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 **

4. Brock Nelson 901 * 5. Bobby Nystrom 900 6. Casey Cizikas 885 7. Clark Gillies 872 8. Matt Martin 848 ** 9. Anders Lee 829 …

23. Ken Morrow 550 * 24. Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock 549 26. Duane Sutter 547 27. Lorne Henning 543 28. Claude Lapointe 535 29. Tomas Jonsson 532 30. Mathew Barzal 531 31. Pat LaFontaine 530 32. Kyle Okposo 529 ** 33. Scott Mayfield 527

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Brock Nelson 295 * 6. Pat LaFontaine and Brent Sutter 287 * 8. Anders Lee 286 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 * 21. Mathew Barzal 134…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 * 30. Casey Cizikas 112

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

7. John Tonelli 338 * 8. Patrick Flatley and Mathew Barzal 328…

19. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 21. Anders Lee 215…

24. Ed Westfall 181 * 25. Noah Dobson 177 26. Kenny Jonsson 175 27. Alexei Yashin and Duane Sutter 171 29. Jean Potvin 167 30. Jeff Norton 166 31. Ziggy Palffy 163 ** 32. Ryan Pulock 159…

34. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 * 35. Travis Green and Casey Cizikas 145

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

12. Bob Bourne 542 * 13. Anders Lee 501…

15. Patrick Flatley 488 * 16. Mathew Barzal 462…

27. Ed Westfall 286 * 28. Jason Blake and Steve Thomas 258 * 30. Casey Cizikas 257

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +81 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 18. Garry Howatt +75 19. Pat Price +70 20. JP Parise +67 21. Ryan Pulock +63 21. Jude Drouin +58 23. Patrick Flatley +57 ** 24. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 **

4. Stefan Persson and Ryan Pulock 52 * 6. Noah Dobson 48…

13. Bryan Berard 31 * 14. Vladimir Malakhov and Scott Mayfield 27 * 16. Adam Pelech and four others 26

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742* 2. Stefan Persson 317 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 **

4. Nick Leddy 198 * 5. Noah Dobson 177…

7. Jean Potvin 167 * 8. Jeff Norton 166 9. Ryan Pulock 158 \\\10. Mark Streit 139 \\* 11. Adam Pelech 131…

17. Bryan Berard 100 * 18. Vladimir Malakhov 98 * 19. Johnny Boychuk and Scott Mayfield 96

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

5. Kenny Jonsson 232 * 6. Noah Dobson 225 7. Jean Potvin 213 ** 8. Ryan Pulock 210…

10. Mark Streit 179 * 11. Adam Pelech 157…

18. Gerry Hart 128 * 19. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 20. Scott Mayfield 123

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 3. Glenn Resch 282 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 245 …

8. Jaroslav Halak 177* 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 3. Rick DiPietro 130 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 122 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 3. Ilya Sorokin 21 **

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport fell to 14-41-4-3 with a 5-2 loss on Sunday to Wilkes Barre-Scranton. Marshall Warren and Alex Jefferies scored for the Islanders.

Brian Pinho has a team-leading (and career-high) 22 goals, three ahead of Chris Terry. Terry's 40 assists and 59 points both are tied- 4th in the AHL.

The Baby Isles will host Hershey on Wednesday.

Season Series Stats

Columbus leads the season series, 2 games to 1 (and 4 points to 3); the teams will meet in the season finale on April 17th to complete the season series.

The Islander shootout loss gives Columbus their first win at UBS Arena in seven tries.

UP NEXT

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 26th – VANCOUVER AT ISLES 7:30pm

[MSGSN (Pre-game at 7:00), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles close out the homestand as they look to sweep the season series from the Vancouver Canucks.

The Isles earned a 5-2 win in Vancouver on November 14th, raising their record to 9-3-4 in the last sixteen meetings between the teams; however, Vancouver has won all three meetings at UBS Arena in regulation and have not lost to the Isles in New York since a 5-2 Isles win at Barclays Center on November 13, 2018.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com