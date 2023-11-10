The Bridgeport Report: Nov. 8

Salo recorded his team-leading second game-winning goal with 5:35 left to play, while Asselin scored for the third time in four games and Matthew Maggio lit the lamp for the third straight home game. Appleby (1-2-0) made 17 saves in his 100th American Hockey League appearance.

It was a terrific bounce-back effort after the Islanders suffered a 3-1 loss to the Hershey Bears at Giant Center on Saturday. Asselin netted Bridgeport’s lone goal and Skarek (2-3-1) made 20 saves in his team-leading sixth appearance.

The Islanders will enjoy four full days of rest and practice, reloading for two important games at home this weekend. Bridgeport will host the Hartford Wolf Pack (6-2-1-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday and a 7 p.m. rematch against the Thunderbirds (6-5-0-0) on Saturday. All games can be seen live on AHLTV or heard for free on the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network.

The Week Ahead:

Friday, Nov. 10th vs. Hartford: The “Battle of Connecticut” kicks off this Friday night when the Islanders welcome the Hartford Wolf Pack to Total Mortgage Arena at 7 p.m. It’s the first of 10 meetings between the in-state rivals and the first of five in Bridgeport. It’s the inaugural Pucks & Pies Night! Take advantage of a unique package that includes access to a pre-game pizza tasting event from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring slices from local CT pizzerias such as Sally’s Apizza, Frank Pepe’s, and Fire Engine Pizza Co.