The Bridgeport Report: Dec. 5, 2023 

Dennis Cholowski, Otto Koivula and Kyle MacLean all extended personal scoring streaks to three games this past weekend in a home-and-home series against the Providence Bruins.

The Islanders (6-13-1-0) scored three goals in both games against the Bruins, including once shorthanded, once on the power play and once at even strength in a 6-3 loss at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Friday. Karson Kuhlman had one goal and one assist against his former team, while Tyce Thompson notched an assist in his Bridgeport debut. The Islanders hung with Boston’s affiliate in the first and third periods, but surrendered five goals in the second, which was too much to overcome.