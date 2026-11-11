Logan Stanley Fitting In Following Late Offseason Signing

Logan Stanley didn’t know if he was going to be playing with an NHL team less than a week before the 2026-27 season began.

Since signing a one-year contract with the New York Islanders on Sept. 27, the 6-foot-7 defenseman has logged big minutes, largely with Matthew Schaefer, helped power the Isles to one of the top penalty-killing units in the league and endeared himself to the fans in the process.

If Stanley felt like he was on an island before the season – he felt right at home on the Island during the Islanders ‘Meet The Team’ event for season-ticket members on Nov. 1 when he saw a young kid with a ‘Stanley No. 8’ jersey.

It was the first Stanley jersey he had seen from an Islanders fan.

The fan told Stanley he spent his allowance, accumulated through household chores, on the jersey. Stanley reimbursed him – and then some - with a couple hundred dollars. “He was a great kid,” Stanley told NewYorkIslanders.com. “He was really excited about it and I was too. It was cool to see someone spend their hard-earned money on something with your name on it. I thought it was an easy way for me to repay my thanks.”

Throughout the event, Stanley was showered with comments from fans welcoming him to Long Island and to the Islanders. Those same fans were also awed at Stanley’s sheer size as they posed for photos.

“It's been great,” Stanley said of the fan support. “It gives you confidence when you have their support, and we have great fans here. You want to be able to go out there and perform.”