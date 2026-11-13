Takeaways: Islanders Snap Winless Streak With 5-2 Win Over Kings

A common theme emerged from the Islanders’ locker room Monday night after their 3-2 shootout loss to the San Jose Sharks: They needed to play better in front of Ilya Sorokin.

On Thursday, they delivered.

The Islanders blocked a season-high 23 shots and received goals from five different skaters to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2, snapping a four-game winless streak and extending their point streak to three games.

“We put two good players back in the lineup, which helps, our goalie was great again, and we cleaned up the things that we didn't like about last game,” Islanders coach Pete DeBoer said.

The victory was the Islanders’ first in Los Angeles since October 2018 and ended the Kings’ 11-game point streak (10-0-1) against New York dating to Jan. 27, 2022. That stretch included a 3-2 overtime win at UBS Arena on Oct. 22.