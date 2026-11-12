Isles Day-to-Day: Matias Maccelli, Ryan Pulock Returning to Isles Lineup at Kings

JG Pageau will not play Thursday with a lower-body injury.

Northwell Maccelli Pulock
By Tyler Millen

Forward Matias Maccelli and defenseman Ryan Pulock will return to the New York Islanders lineup against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. 

Additionally, Head Coach Pete DeBoer said JG Pageau is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and will not play against the Kings. Pageau previously played all 17 games for the Isles and was on the ice during morning skate, but will not suit up Thursday night. 

"I don't think it's serious but he's not going to play tonight," DeBoer said. "He tried this morning (and he) couldn't." 

DeBoer added there's no "restrictions" on either Maccelli or Pulock, a positive for both players who often play on the Islanders' special teams.  

Maccelli missed the last nine games after sustaining a lower-body injury against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 17. 

Maccelli had two goals and four assists in eight games with a five-game point streak prior to his injury.  

Maccelli said he’s feeling physically ready to factor back into the Isles lineup and is looking forward to the opportunity to be back on the ice in a game. 

“Just keep playing the way I was before I got hurt,” Maccelli said. “I think I was personally playing well so I got to bounce back to the same level but I also haven’t played in three-and-a-half weeks so trying to get my legs going early and try to help the team.”

Maccelli bounced around different line combinations when healthy, but was participating with the first power play unit during morning skate.  

Pulock missed the last four games after suffering an upper-body injury on Oct. 29 against the Minnesota Wild. 

Pulock has logged 13 games this season with over 18 minutes of time-on-ice in 10 of those contests. 

Pulock was alongside Adam Pelech during morning skate and they’re expected to be a pair against Los Angeles.  

Pulock said when the injury originally occurred he feared he would miss more than just four games but noted he's looking to bring his steady veteran presence, physical style and penalty kill prowess to the Isles defensive unit. 

“Obviously you don’t want to be sitting watching, you want to be playing so to have an opportunity to get back in the lineup is exciting for me and I’m looking forward to tonight,” Pulock said. 

With Maccelli being reinserted into the lineup and Pageau coming out, stay tuned for line updates throughout the day on Thursday.

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PHOTOS: Islanders Morning Skate at Los Angeles

Snapshots from the New York Islanders' morning skate at Crypto.com Arena on Nov. 12, 2026. Photos by Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders

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