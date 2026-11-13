Schenn, Pulock Receive Player Of The Game Honors Following Win Over Kings

Ryan Pulock’s return to the lineup yielded two points for the New York Islanders and one postgame award for the defenseman.

Pulock, who had missed the previous four games due to an upper-body injury, didn’t skip a beat in his return, dishing out a pair of assists in the Islanders 5-2 win over the LA Kings.

His teammates recognized his return effort and awarded him the hardest worker helmet. Brayden Schenn was given the oar after his three-point night (1G, 2A) at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday.

Pulock played for the first time since sustaining the injury on Oct. 29 and had his first multi-point performance of the season.

It was Pulock’s first multi-point game since Jan. 6, 2026 as he recorded a secondary assist on Schenn’s game-opening goal and another assist on Victor Eklund’s first game-winning goal of his NHL career.

Pulock guided the Islanders to their first win in Los Angeles since Oct. 18, 2018, with a plus-4 rating which was also matched by his defensive partner Adam Pelech.

Pulock played 19:22 of time-on-ice in his return and blocked two shots as part of the Islanders season-high 23 blocks.