Takeaways: Resilient Isles Battle to Win 4-3 over Sabres

RESILIENT ISLES BAND TOGETHER

Already without Mathew Barzal, who missed the game with an upper-body injury, and now with a banged-up blueline, the Islanders banded together and displayed resilience when the team needed it most.

The second period was unnerving for the Islanders, where three defensemen suffered injuries in quick succession. Alexander Romanov, who was making his return from a three-game absence with an upper-body injury, took a hit from Jordan Greenway and left the game. Adam Pelech took a puck to the face minutes later and exited the game, forcing the Isles had to skate with four defensemen.

Mike Reilly later absorbed a hit from Greenway at the half-wall and fell awkwardly hitting his head on the ice. After a few heavy minutes where the stretcher was brought onto the ice in a sickening scene, Reilly skated to the bench and down the tunnel with the help of trainers and teammates.

Romanov returned after Reilly went down to replenish a fourth defenseman, as the Russian blueliner logged 23:52 TOI in the game. The other three defensemen also had to dig deep shorthanded, as Ryan Pulock (25:21 TOI), Noah Dobson (24:55 TOI) and Scott Mayfield (21:27 TOI) held down the fort. Pulock led the Islanders with four blocked shots, while Dobson, Mayfield and Romanov each blocked two.

In the face of adversity, the Islanders continued to push forward, with Tsyplakov making a terrific individual effort to put his team ahead 2-1. Kyle Palmieri scored a power-play goal at 12:20 of the second period to take a 3-1 lead, finishing a no-look feed from Tsyplakov.

Jason Zucker pulled Buffalo within one, scoring with a tip-in at 5:27 of the third period. The Islanders were persistent and answered back with a JG Pageau goal to make it 4-2. The Sabres again pulled within one with a goal from Owen Power, but the Isles held on for the win.

"We needed this one tonight," Lee said. "It feels good here, we're playing the right way and getting our game going. We got rewarded tonight."