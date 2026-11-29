The New York Islanders were looking for a response on Saturday night – and got one in the form of a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Matias Maccelli and Brayden Schenn scored for the Islanders, who turned in a “gutsy” performance and turned the page on Friday night’s “disconnected” loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

“That was a gutsy win,” Head Coach Pete DeBoer said. “On the road, four games and six nights, playing a man short all night, just a gutsy win. We did it with detail. We didn't have a lot of gas in the tank, but I thought our details were really good all over the ice.”