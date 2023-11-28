This Day in Isles History: Nov. 28

Billy Smith becomes the first NHL goaltender to be credited with a goal

DRAFT BILLY SMITH

© Focus On Sport/Getty Images

By New York Islanders
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

Nov. 28, 1979 -Billy Smith is given credit for a goal in a 7-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies.
With the goal, Smith became the first NHL goaltender to be credited with a goal.

The Isles trailed the Rockies 4-3 in the third period and had just been called for a delayed penalty. Colorado defenseman Rob Ramage accidentally scored an own-goal and the goal was thus credited to the Islander who had last touched the puck, that being Smith.
Glenn 'Chico' Resch had actually started that game and after 39:15 and relinquishing four goals, he was relieved by Smith. Smith played the final 19:59 and made six saves and was scored on once. The Rockies cemented their 7-4 win with two empty-net goals.
Including Smith, only 12 NHL netminders have managed to light the lamp and only a total of 15 goalie goals have been scored.

TDIIH-Nov.28

© B Bennett/Getty Images

Nov. 28, 1999 -Roberto Luongo wins in his NHL debut, stopping 43 of 44 shots in a 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins. Luongo's 43 saves are the most for an Islanders goalie making his NHL debut. Zdeno Chara scored the game-winning goal in the final minute to propel the Islanders to the victory.
Luongo appeared in 24 games for the Islanders in the 1999-2000 season.

