This Day in Isles History: Nov. 28

The Isles trailed the Rockies 4-3 in the third period and had just been called for a delayed penalty. Colorado defenseman Rob Ramage accidentally scored an own-goal and the goal was thus credited to the Islander who had last touched the puck, that being Smith.

Glenn 'Chico' Resch had actually started that game and after 39:15 and relinquishing four goals, he was relieved by Smith. Smith played the final 19:59 and made six saves and was scored on once. The Rockies cemented their 7-4 win with two empty-net goals.

Including Smith, only 12 NHL netminders have managed to light the lamp and only a total of 15 goalie goals have been scored.