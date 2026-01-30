Takeaways: Islanders Sweep Season Series Over Rangers With 2-1 Win

The New York Islanders took all eight points from the New York Rangers this season, sweeping the season series with a 2-1 win on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

Carson Soucy scored his first goal as an Islander in his second game since being acquired by the Rangers and Matthew Schaefer scored his fourth game-winner, which leads all NHL rookies, in the win. Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves in his 18th win of the season.

“This team found a way to win,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “I thought we played well enough defensively to stay in the game and score those two late goals in the second period. Ilya was good again, in moments where they had good chances.”

The Islanders swept the season series over the Rangers for the third time in franchise history – the last came in 2017-18 – but this marked the first time in the Islanders had won all four games in regulation. The Islanders outscored the Rangers 14-3 over the four games and never trailed against their crosstown rivals. Schaefer, who said after he was drafted that he wants to help the Islanders beat the Rangers every time they play them, wants to keep it rolling.

“Like I said before, we want to beat them every time,” Schaefer said. “I know it makes us happy, it makes our fans happy and we get two points out of it.”