Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out Golden Knights 4-0

ROMANOV FINDS OFFENSIVE RHYTHM:

Alexander Romanov turned in a solid performance on Thursday night, finishing the game with a pair of assists. It was Romanov’s read on to intercept a Tanner Pearson pass that sent the Isles on the rush that culminated in Nelson’s goal to go up 2-0.

Romanov also picked up the secondary assist on Horvat’s goal, keeping the puck in at the blue line before Kyle Palmieri fed Horvat in front. The defenseman also laid a solid hip check on Jonas Rondbjerg, which earned praise from Head Coach Patrick Roy.

“He had a strong game, a very strong game, probably one of his better games in a while,” Roy said. “You know he is in his game when he's physical when he starts finishing his checks, and he's standing up the blue line. He's going to have a strong night and that's exactly what he did.”

THE CHALLENGE THAT CHANGED THE GAME:

None of the above potentially happens if not for a key challenge by the Islanders in the first period to negate Vegas’ would-be icebreaker.

Hertl appeared to have opened the scoring on a Golden Knights’ power play, beating Ilya Sorokin from the bumper spot on a pass from the slot. Instead, the goal came off the board, as Hertl himself was offside on the prior zone entry.

“We knew it was offside,” Roy said. “It was welcome for us, obviously, but, I mean, at the same time, we finished a kill, and it was the key moment in the game.”