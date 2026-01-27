Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out Flyers 4-0

Two days after a shutout loss, the New York Islanders responded with a 4-0 shutout win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

JG Pageau led the charge with two goals, including a shorthanded goal that held as the game-winner, while Mathew Barzal (1G, 1A) and Tony DeAngelo (PPG) also scored for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin made 21 saves for his league-leading sixth shutout of the season and the 28th of his career.

“The team played a solid game in front of him, it made the work a lot easier,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “Not saying it was an easy shutout, there’s no such thing as an easy shutout. He made big saves when he had to.”

A regulation win was important for the Isles who entered the night two points ahead of the Flyers in the standings and widened their gap to four points while maintaining their third-place status in the Metropolitan Division.

“It was a big game, we knew where we were in the standings,” Bo Horvat said. “It’s a big one for our group, we have to carry that momentum into our next game at home.”