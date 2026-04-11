Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out by Senators 3-0

Special teams were the difference on Saturday afternoon, as the New York Islanders were shut out 3-0 by the Ottawa Senators at UBS Arena.

Ridly Greig’s shorthanded goal, Jake Sanderson’s power-play goal and Michael Amadio’s empty net goal accounted for the Sens offense.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 13 of 15 shots, while Linus Ullmark turned aside all 23 shots he saw, as the Isles were shut out for the third time this season.

“It was tight,” Captain Anders Lee said. “I don't think they were getting many quality shots either. There wasn't much either way at five-on-five. I thought both teams played really solid. We didn't capitalize on our power plays, they pop a five-on-three at the end of the game. Otherwise, it's 1-0 for quite a bit and not a lot going on.”

The Islanders (91 points) had the opportunity to pull within one point of the Senators (96 points), but instead the gap was widened to five points in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Isles also missed a chance to pull ahead of the Philadelphia Flyers (92 points), who currently sit third in the Metropolitan Division and battle the Winnipeg Jets at 7 PM. The Columbus Blue Jackets (90 points) face the Montreal Canadiens at 7 PM in another game that affects the Islanders’ playoff chances.

"It doesn't feel great right now, but we're still alive," Head Coach Pete DeBoer said. "We have to win our last two games. Our season didn't end tonight. You know, as tough as that feels walking out of the rink here today.”