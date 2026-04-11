Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out by Senators 3-0

The Islanders drop a 3-0 decision to Ottawa with two games remaining in the regular season

3Takeaways_1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Special teams were the difference on Saturday afternoon, as the New York Islanders were shut out 3-0 by the Ottawa Senators at UBS Arena.

Ridly Greig’s shorthanded goal, Jake Sanderson’s power-play goal and Michael Amadio’s empty net goal accounted for the Sens offense.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 13 of 15 shots, while Linus Ullmark turned aside all 23 shots he saw, as the Isles were shut out for the third time this season.

“It was tight,” Captain Anders Lee said. “I don't think they were getting many quality shots either. There wasn't much either way at five-on-five. I thought both teams played really solid. We didn't capitalize on our power plays, they pop a five-on-three at the end of the game. Otherwise, it's 1-0 for quite a bit and not a lot going on.”

The Islanders (91 points) had the opportunity to pull within one point of the Senators (96 points), but instead the gap was widened to five points in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Isles also missed a chance to pull ahead of the Philadelphia Flyers (92 points), who currently sit third in the Metropolitan Division and battle the Winnipeg Jets at 7 PM. The Columbus Blue Jackets (90 points) face the Montreal Canadiens at 7 PM in another game that affects the Islanders’ playoff chances.

"It doesn't feel great right now, but we're still alive," Head Coach Pete DeBoer said. "We have to win our last two games. Our season didn't end tonight. You know, as tough as that feels walking out of the rink here today.”

OTT 3 vs NYI 0: Pete DeBoer

TAKEAWAYS

  • The Islanders’ third time being shut out of the year came at an inopportune time, especially in a game they held an 11-2 high-danger chance advantage at five-on-five (per Natural Stat Trick). When they had their looks, Ullmark was equal to the task
  • It was an inopportune time for the power play to come up empty, as it went 0-for-5 for the fifth time this season and only managed three shots. DeBoer said the Senators made it hard for the Isles to enter the zone and execute.
  • "They won the special teams battle," DeBoer said. "It's tough to win in this league, especially this time of year if you don't win the special teams battle."
  • The power play allowed a goal as well on Saturday, as Greig’s shorthanded tally opened the scoring and held as the game winner. Amadio poked the puck past Tony DeAngelo at the Senators blue line to create a
  •  two-on-two that Greig backhanded past Sorokin at the 13:06 mark of the first period.

"[Power plays] are momentum changing moments," DeBoer said. "It doesn't always even have to score, you just want it to generate some momentum for you. And when they get the shorty, that's a tough one."

  • The power plays shifted late in the game, as the Isles found themselves on an extended five-on-three down 1-0.Sanderson found the rebound from Dylan Cozens' shot on the two-man advantage at the 12:36 mark of the third period to give Ottawa some breathing room. The Isles PK ultimately went 4-for-5 against a Senators power playthat entered the game eighth in the NHL (23.5%). Amadio sealed the win with an empty netter with 2:31 left in regulation.

The high-stakes matchup started off with fireworks. Anders Lee dropped the gloves with Brady Tkachuk off the opening draw as the captains each received five minutes for fighting. The Senators are a physical team – they rank third in the NHL behind the New York Rangers and Florida Panthers – and the Islanders matched that energy with grit early on.

"That's why he's wearing the "C," DeBoer said. "He got us emotionally invested in that game right off the bat."

  • Kyle MacLean drew into the lineup for the first time since Apr. 3, as Max Shabanov missed the game with an upper-body injury. He skated with Casey Cizikas and Marc Gatcomb. Nikolas Matinpalo was getting into it with Matthew Schaefer behind the net, so MacLean came flying in and threw a hit on Matinpalo, knocking him to the ground. Cizikas’ six shots on goal is a season-high and most since he put on seven shots on goal against Florida on Jan. 11, 2017.

“They brought exactly what we wanted them to bring us," DeBoer said. "That's the kind of team we have to be... you had to pay a physical price if you're going to come in here and win."

nyi-ott-4-11-26
GettyImages-2270340397
20260411_NYI_OTT_p1-8
20260411_NYI_OTT_p1-15
20260411_NYI_OTT_p1-6
20260411_NYI_OTT_p1-5
20260411_NYI_OTT_p1-2
GettyImages-2270350291
GettyImages-2270350769
GettyImages-2270350477
GettyImages-2270345463
GettyImages-2270342264
GettyImages-2270342241
GettyImages-2270342664
GettyImages-2270340334
GettyImages-2270340336
GettyImages-2270326647
/

UBS Postgame Photos: Senators 3, Islanders 0

Snapshots from the New York Islanders' 3-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators on April 11th, 2026. Photo credit: Dennis DaSilva/New York Islanders, Sam Johnston/New York Islanders, Emeline Malkin/New York Islanders

NEXT GAME 

The Islanders will take on the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday at 6PM for the penultimate game of the regular season.

Related Content

OTT 3 vs NYI 0: Pete DeBoer

OTT 3 vs NYI 0: Anders Lee

OTT 3 vs NYI 0: Bo Horvat

News Feed

Meet the Islanders Skate into Success Scholarship Winners

Game Preview: Islanders vs Senators

This Day in Isles History: April 11

The Story Behind the Isles Jerseys They Wore at Lee’s House for Pond Hockey

Isles Day-to-Day: Schaefer, Shabanov and Sorokin Take Maintenance Days

Palmieri Named Islanders Nominee For 2025-26 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

DeBoer puts Islanders focus on ‘playoff habits’ in late-season takeover

Takeaways: Islanders Earn Crucial Two Points in 5-3 Win Over Maple Leafs

DeAngelo Earns Third Iron Man Mask as Islanders Best Maple Leafs 5-3 

Schaefer Ties NHL Record for Goals by Rookie Defenseman

Bo Horvat Wins the 2025-26 Bob Nystrom Award

Isles Day-to-Day: DeAngelo In Vs Toronto

Game Preview: Islanders vs Maple Leafs

Isles Day-to-Day: DeAngelo and Cizikas Return

Kyle Palmieri Nominated For Masterton Trophy By PHWA

Horvat and DeBoer’s Olympic Connection

This Day in Isles History: April 8

Isles Day-to-Day: Pulock and Holmstrom Return, Plus Updates on DeAngelo and Cizikas