Takeaways: Islanders Prevail with Pageau’s Shorthanded Winner in 4-3 OT Victory Over Vegas  

JG Pageau sniped a shorthanded goal in overtime to lift the New York Islanders to a 4-3 OT win over the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night.

Emil Heineman, Matthew Schaefer (PPG) and Mathew Barzal scored in regulation for the Islanders, while the Golden Knights found goals from Shea Theodore, Tomas Hertl and Reilly Smith. Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves on 29 shots in the win, while Akira Schmid made 20 saves in the OT loss for Vegas. The Islanders are 3-0-0 on the seven-game road trip.

The game felt like an emotional rollercoaster, as the Isles had a 2-0 lead before the Golden Knights batted back to make it 3-2, but Barzal’s late goal in the third period set the stage for Pageau to get the job done at the 3:02 mark of the extra frame.

“That’s what you do in Vegas, right? Take a chance, play the odds, put the puck on net and it went in,” Pageau said of his OT winner, taking Mitch Marner one-on-one before beating Schmid from range. “We got the two points, we have a game tomorrow and we want to play the same way.”

The win moved the Islanders (20 points) into the top wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Islanders are 9-3-2 in their last 14 games.