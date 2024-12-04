Takeaways: Islanders Pick Up Point in 2-1 Loss to Habs  

Anders Lee scores lone goal for Isles, while their point streak extends to three games (1-0-2)

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders battled for two points, but are coming home with just one in a 2-1 OT loss the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at Centre Bell.

Nick Suzuki’s overtime goal at 2:39 into the extra frame decided the matchup after Anders Lee scored for the Islanders and Patrik Laine (PPG) scored for the Canadiens in regulation.

Ilya Sorokin turned aside 25 of 27 shots in the overtime loss that extended the Islanders’ point streak to three games (1-0-2), while Sam Montembeault stopped 30 of 31 in the win. The overtime loss marked their sixth OT loss this season for the Islanders and seventh beyond 60 minutes this season.

“Every point matters, so we’re happy with one point but we’re not satisfied,” Simon Holmstrom said. “We wanted two points.”

The Habs had better looks in the first period, with a Mike Matheson shot ringing off the post. Sorokin came up big when his team needed him, as he made a flashy glove save on Kaiden Guhle and came up with a big blocker save on Lane Hutson to keep it scoreless after the opening 20.

Hudson Fasching took a high-sticking penalty in the second period and the Canadiens were able to cash in. Laine fired off a wrister from the left circle for his first goal of the season in his long-awaited season debut and Habs debut.

Sorokin continued to keep the Isles in the contest, making a huge stop on Cole Caufield on a breakaway to keep the score 1-0. Throughout a full 60-minute effort, Sorokin continually gave the Isles a chance to win.

“He was great,” Lee said of Sorokin. “Ilya was so solid, had some really good saves and his rebound control was great tonight.”

The Islanders had their best power play in their third opportunity, where they tested Montembeault with four shots on goal in the span of 32 seconds. Though they could not convert, the strong power play gave the Islanders some energy and momentum, as Lee was able to get his team on the board. His initial shot in tight was denied by Montembeault, but in a second effort Lee was able to jam it in from the left side of the crease to tie the score.

“We had more shots on net,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said of his team’s third power play chance. “Good effort by Lee on that goal, he stayed with it. The power play added some momentum and helped us after that.”

After a scoreless third period where Montreal had the slight edge in shots 7-6, the contest was forced into overtime. Suzuki’s initial shot was saved by Sorokin but banked off Bo Horvat’s skates back to the Canadiens captain to bury the rebound to win it for Montreal.

“In overtime they had the puck [for] most of it, but we had our chances,” Roy said. “They scored when it hit Bo’s skates and bounced right on Suzuki’s stick. We had our chances to come up with the win.”

NYI at MTL | Recap

LINEUP NOTES

JG Pageau and Casey Cizikas, who were both considered game-time decisions, were in the lineup against Montreal. Pageau recorded five shots (two on goal, two attempted and one missed), three hits in 14:28 TOI and skated with Kyle MacLean and Oliver Wahlstrom. Cizikas skated with Matt Martin and Hudson Fasching and recorded three hits in 11:12 TOI.

Dennis Cholowski came out of the lineup as the Islanders reverted back to 12 forwards and six defensemen after skating 11/7 on Saturday. Cholowski had played in 14 straight games prior to Tuesday.

On the other side of the aisle, Patrik Laine made his season debut – and Habs debut – against the Islanders. He played in his first game since Dec. 14 when he was on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Snapshots from the New York Islanders' 2-1 OT loss to the Montreal Canadiens game on Dec. 3, 2024 at Centre Bell in Montreal, QC. Photos by Minas Panagiotakis, Getty Images and Matt Garies/NHLI via Getty Images

ODDS AND ENDS

  • Lee’s goal in the second period was his 11th of the season and fourth in his last five games.
  • Lee and Kyle Palmieri each had a team-high four shots on goal.
  • Maxim Tsyplakov led the Islanders with five hits.

NOTABLE QUOTE

Captain Anders Lee on turning the page and focusing on Thursday’s home game:

“We talk about it all the time, we play a lot of hockey here. Let’s get back at it, get home in our building and take advantage of being at home for a few days and play some good hockey.”

NEXT GAME

The Islanders open a brief two-game homestand when they host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. at UBS Arena.

