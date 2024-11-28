Takeaways: Islanders Lose 6-3 to Bruins 

The New York Islanders fell 6-3 to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night, finishing their three-game homestand with a record of 1-2-0.

Brock Nelson (2G, 1A) and Max Tsyplakov scored for the Islanders, but Boston exploded with six goals from Brad Marchand (2G), Morgan Geekie, Pavel Zacha (2G) and Nikita Zadorov, including three in the third period. Ilya Sorokin turned aside 15 of 20 shots in the loss, while Joonas Korpisalo made 21 saves in the win.

The result stings for the Isles, who overcame 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to tie the score, but could not get the job done in an important matchup against an Eastern Conference opponent neck and neck in the standings.

“We battled back all night tonight, kept tying the game up and just weren’t able to re-tie it in the third,” said Captain Anders Lee. “We have to be better, there’s no doubt. We’re not winning hockey games.”

The Bruins got off to a hot start after Elias Lindholm won the draw in the Isles zone, directing the puck to Marchand, who snapped a shot from the high slot to break open the score open at the 51 second mark.

Justin Brazeau deepened the Bruins lead when he edged out Scott Mayfield and Dennis Cholowski for control of the puck in the slot to find Marchand, who scored his second goal of the game at the 6:31 mark of the opening frame. Down 2-0 from two quick ones from the Bruins superstar, Head Coach Patrick Roy called a timeout to settle down his team.

“We didn’t have a good start, we called a timeout because I just wanted to make sure we didn’t dig ourselves in too big of a hole,” Roy said. “We wanted to give ourselves a chance to stay in that game.”

The timeout was effective and gave the Isles some life. Nelson corralled the puck at the half wall and chipped it over to Tsyplakov, who flicked it with a backhand that beat Korpisalo five-hole to get the Islanders on the board at 12:50 of the first. The Russian winger nearly had a second goal a few minutes later when he used a slick move to get open in the slot, but Korpisalo made the stop.