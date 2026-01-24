Takeaways: Islanders Lose 5-0 to Sabres

The New York Islanders dropped a 5-0 decision to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon at UBS Arena.

Jason Zucker (2G), Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin (EN) and Alex Tuch scored for Buffalo, while Alex Lyon made 26 saves for the shutout. David Rittich allowed four goals on 20 shots.

As a result the Islanders suffered their first shutout loss of the season – they were also blanked in a 1-0 a shootout win over the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 23.

“We did it to ourselves a little bit tonight,” Bo Horvat said. “I thought we had a lot of good opportunities to put the puck in the net, we just couldn’t bury them.”