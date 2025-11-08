Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Wild 5-2 

The New York Islanders fell 5-2 to the Minnesota Wild on Friday night at UBS Arena, finishing their homestand with a record of 1-1-1.

Emil Heineman and JG Pageau scored for the Islanders, but it wasn’t enough to combat offense from Vinnie Hinostroza, Ben Yurov, Brock Faber (GWG), Marco Rossi and Kirill Kaprizov (1G, 1A). David Rittich stopped 21 of 26 shots faced in the losing effort while Jesper Wallstedt made 25 saves in the win for the Wild, who were playing on the second half of a back-to-back set.

“Tonight we didn’t execute as a group, we didn’t compete as well as they did,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “I’m not looking for excuses for our group, I just feel like tonight they were the better team.”

TAKEAWAYS:

- The Islanders held the edge on shots in the opening frame 10-7, but the Wild dominated the period, jumping to a 2-0 lead by the 12:32 mark of the game. Jonas Brodin slid a backdoor feed to Hinostroza to open the scoring at the 7:24 mark of the first period and the Wild built on that with Yurov’s goal in a scramble in front of the net.

“I thought we played pretty well in the first five minutes, outshooting them and I felt like we were outplaying them,” Bo Horvat said. “But they get that first goal and our job is to weather the storm, and we didn’t do a good enough job of going back at them.”