Takeaways: Islanders Fall 5-3 to Flyers 

HOW IT HAPPENED

Early into the contest, Max Tsyplakov laid a hit on Ryan Poehling in the Islanders’ d-zone, which was ruled as a clean hit upon review, but the Flyers forward left the game and did not return.

That proved consequential, because Instead of negating an Islanders power play, the Islanders broke out of their slump when Horvat opened the scoring at 9:21 of the first period.

That was the last Islanders lead of the night, as the Flyers stormed back in the second period. They tied it 5:15 of the middle frame, as an Anthony Duclair turnover at the Islanders’ blue line sent Joel Farabee went the other way before feeding Sean Couturier in front the net, who tied it at one apiece at 5:15 of the second period.

The Islanders started to unravel in the middle frame, as Hathaway and Konecny broke the puck out shorthanded, rushed into the Isles zone with Konecny sending a cross-ice pass to Hathaway, who one-timed it from the left circle at 9:29 of the frame. The Flyers extended their lead to 3-1 when Morgan Frost finished off a tic-tac-toe play with Owen Tippett at 13:41 of the second period.

“We were turning too many pucks over in the second period, giving them too many odd man rushes,” Horvat said. “Sorokin had to make some big saves. We have to be more consistent.”

Down 3-1, Roy made a change to his lines, swapping Nelson and Horvat to reunite Barzal and Horvat on a line with Anders Lee. Barzal carried the puck from the neutral zone, drove to the net and shelfed a wrister past Ersson to get the Isles within one.

York reestablished the Flyers’ two-goal lead, making it 4-2 at the 5:16 mark of the third.

The Islanders mounted a comeback bid late With a second power-play goal. With the goalie pulled, Horvat’s shot deflected off Lee to cut the deficit to 4-3 in a chaotic scene around the net.

Again, that was as close as the Isles came, as Cates buried an empty net goal to seal the deal for the Flyers at 18:48 of the final frame.