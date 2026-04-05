Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-3 to Hurricanes in Second Half of Back-to-Back Set

The New York Islanders losing streak reached a season-long four games as they dropped a 4-3 contest to the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Saturday night.

Marc Gatcomb, Max Shabanov and Anders Lee scored for the Islanders, but it wasn’t enough to combat offense from Seth Jarvis (2G), Jackson Blake and Sebastian Aho (SHG). Ilya Sorokin stopped 36 of 40 shots faced while Brandon Bussi turned aside 13 of 16 shots for the Canes.

Four straight losses marks the longest losing streak of the season for the Islanders, as four games of the regular season remain.

“You can’t drop games like this,” Scott Mayfield said. “We haven’t lost four in a row all season and it’s not a good week to do that.”

The Islanders (89 points) remained in third in the Metropolitan Division. The Pittsburgh Penguins (94 points) are starting to pull away after a 9-4 win over the Florida Panthers. The Columbus Blue Jackets (88 points) fell to the Winnipeg Jets 2-1. The Blue Jackets and Penguins each have a game in-hand over the Isles.

The Boston Bruins (94 points) lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 but retain the first wild card spot in the East. The Ottawa Senators (88 points) hold the second wild card spot after they beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1.

Earlier in the day, the Detroit Red Wings fell to the New York Rangers 4-1.

“We’re right there. We’re right there in the standings,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “It’s not the time of year we can feel sorry for ourselves. You have to go out there and play, focus on the next game.”