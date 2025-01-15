Takeaways: Islanders Fall 2-0 to Sens

The New York Islanders’ three-game winning streak came to a close on Tuesday, as they were shut out 2-0 by the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night at UBS Arena.

Adam Gaudette scored the game-winning goal in the second period and Artem Zub buried an empty netter to seal the deal. The Islanders struggled offensively all night, as they were shut out for a sixth time this season, but Marcus Hogberg gave them a chance to win as he made 25 saves on 26 shots. While the Islanders did plenty of good things on their three-game winning streak, the shutout loss was a humbling start to a season-long seven-game homestand.

“We had the chance to go four in a row, we should have been more hungry,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “We should have more urgency than what we did. Sometimes you have to dig those ones and for some reason we did not.”

Leevi Merilianen made all 24 saves to extend his and Ottawa's winning streak to three games.

With the loss, the Islanders failed to sweep the season series against the Senators and suffered their first regulation home loss to Ottawa in nine games (6-1-2).