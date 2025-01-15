Takeaways: Islanders Fall 2-0 to Sens

The Islanders’ three-game win streak comes to an end, Gatcomb makes NHL debut

2425_3Takeaways_1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders’ three-game winning streak came to a close on Tuesday, as they were shut out 2-0 by the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night at UBS Arena.

Adam Gaudette scored the game-winning goal in the second period and Artem Zub buried an empty netter to seal the deal. The Islanders struggled offensively all night, as they were shut out for a sixth time this season, but Marcus Hogberg gave them a chance to win as he made 25 saves on 26 shots. While the Islanders did plenty of good things on their three-game winning streak, the shutout loss was a humbling start to a season-long seven-game homestand.

“We had the chance to go four in a row, we should have been more hungry,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “We should have more urgency than what we did. Sometimes you have to dig those ones and for some reason we did not.”

Leevi Merilianen made all 24 saves to extend his and Ottawa's winning streak to three games.

With the loss, the Islanders failed to sweep the season series against the Senators and suffered their first regulation home loss to Ottawa in nine games (6-1-2).

OTT at NYI | Recap

HOW IT HAPPENED

The game got off to a messy start after Gaudette slid into the crease and knocked in the puck into the back of the net for the would-be icebreaker, but Roy successfully challenged for goaltender interference and the goal was overturned.

There weren’t many scoring chances on either side, but the Senators broke through when Tyler Kleven’s point shot got through traffic for Gaudette to redirect it past Hogberg to open the scoring at 8:42 of the middle frame.

Hogberg made big save on Gaudette in tight in the third period, in a frame where he stopped all 14 shots faced, looking poised and sharp in his second straight start, which marked his third game as an Islander.

“He was great, he kept us in that game,” Captain Anders Lee said of the Swedish netminder. “He made some huge saves and gave us an opportunity at the end to tie it up. Hell of a night for him, he played a great game.”

The Islanders fended off a Noah Dobson holding penalty midway through the final frame.

Hogberg made an important pad save early into the penalty and the shorthanded units held strong to keep it a one goal game. Hogberg was pulled with 2:47 left in the game and Zub buried an empty net goal to ensure the win with 1:24 remaining.

OTT 2 at NYI 0: Marc Gatcomb

GATCOMB MAKES NHL DEBUT

Marc Gatcomb made his NHL debut against the Senators, in a whirlwind of a day where he found out the big club needed him right after a practice in Bridgeport, due to JG Pageau getting sick.

“I got pulled off the ice, it happened quick,” Gatcomb said. “A lot of emotions going through your head, lot of nerves and excitement. Definitely excited get my first NHL game, it’s something every kid dreams of when they start playing hockey.”

Gatcomb skated with Kyle MacLean and Matt Martin. The trio set a physical tone early, with Martin dropping the gloves with Zach MacEwen, each receiving a five-minute major. The trio combined for 10 hits, with Gatcomb recording four in his debut in 7:27 TOI, earning a strong assessment from Roy.

“I thought he played well, he had a really good start,” Roy said. “That line had some energy in the beginning, but when you’re trailing, you’re trying to give some other guys more ice, but he did a really good job. He was physical, he was good for his first game.”

The 25-year-old said physicality is a huge element of his game and he was able to establish that presence in his NHL debut.

“I would say physicality is one of the biggest parts of my game, it helps me and my linemates, whether it’s separating a guy from the puck or giving them time and space,” Gatcomb said. “I feel like that’s one thing I try to incorporate every game.”

The Woburn, Massachusetts explained that he was lucky that his friends and family made the drive to see his first game, as he threw a puck over the glass to his mom and dad at warmups after his rookie lap.

“They’ve done so much to help me get here,” Gatcomb said. “I’m so grateful I can share this moment with them.”

UBS Postgame Photos: Senators 2, Islanders 0
UBS Postgame Photos: Senators 2, Islanders 0
UBS Postgame Photos: Senators 2, Islanders 0
UBS Postgame Photos: Senators 2, Islanders 0
UBS Postgame Photos: Senators 2, Islanders 0
+11 UBS Postgame Photos: Senators 2, Islanders 0
UBS Postgame Photos: Senators 2, Islanders 0
UBS Postgame Photos: Senators 2, Islanders 0
UBS Postgame Photos: Senators 2, Islanders 0
UBS Postgame Photos: Senators 2, Islanders 0
UBS Postgame Photos: Senators 2, Islanders 0
UBS Postgame Photos: Senators 2, Islanders 0
UBS Postgame Photos: Senators 2, Islanders 0
UBS Postgame Photos: Senators 2, Islanders 0
UBS Postgame Photos: Senators 2, Islanders 0
UBS Postgame Photos: Senators 2, Islanders 0
UBS Postgame Photos: Senators 2, Islanders 0

UBS Postgame Photos: Senators 2, Islanders 0

Snapshots from the New York Islanders 2-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. Photos by Bruce Bennett and Mike Stobe, Getty Images

ODDS AND ENDS

  • Noah Dobson led the team with four shots on goal.
  • Bo Horvat went 13-for-18 in the dot, which lead the team with a 72% FOW%
  • The Islanders’ penalty kill went 1-for-1 and is perfect through four games, going 5-for-5 over that span.
  • The Islanders’ power play went 0-for-1 and has not converted since Dec. 8, which was their previous matchup against the Senators where the power play scored twice.

NOTABLE QUOTE

Roy on his team’s stringy defense but need to generate more offense:

“We didn’t score any goals. So, it’s hard to win a hockey game, but we gave up only one. My concern is how we can generate more offense, and we didn’t have many scoring chances.”

NEXT GAME

The Islanders continue their season-long, seven-game homestand with a matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

Related Content

OTT 2 at NYI 0: Patrick Roy

OTT 2 at NYI 0: Marc Gatcomb

OTT 2 at NYI 0: Anders Lee

News Feed

Isles Day to Day: Gatcomb Recalled, Makes NHL Debut

This Day in Isles History: Jan. 14

Game Preview: Islanders vs Senators Jan. 14

Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 13, 2025

Isles Day to Day: George Skates

This Day in Isles History: Jan. 13

Takeaways: Islanders Complete Sweep of Road Trip with 2-1 Win Over Utah

Islanders Alumni, Fans Enjoy Fourth Annual Alumni Classic, supported by Northwell

Isles Day to Day: Sorokin Sick, Hogberg to Start in Utah

Game Preview: Islanders at Utah HC

Islanders Making an Impact in Girls’ Hockey

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Golden Knights 0

Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out Golden Knights 4-0

Lamoriello Backs Isles at Halfway Point

Isles Day to Day: Lamoriello Provides Injury Updates

Game Preview: Islanders at Golden Knights

Maven's Memories: Brent Sutter, The Latest Isles Hall of Famer

Isles Day to Day: Hutton Recalled, Fasching DTD