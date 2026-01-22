Takeaways: Islanders End Road Trip with 4-1 Loss to Kraken

The New York Islanders closed out their seven-game road trip on a losing note, falling to the Seattle Kraken 4-1 on Wednesday night at Climate Pledge Arena.
Anthony Duclair opened the scoring with a power-play goal, but Seattle stormed back with four unanswered goals from Matty Beniers (PPG), Vince Dunn (1G, 1A), Kaapo Kakko and Jared McCann.
Ilya Sorokin stopped 21-of-24 shots in the loss, while Philipp Grubauer stopped 24-or-25 in the win.
With the loss, the Islanders finish the trip with a 3-3-1 record with wins over Minnesota, Edmonton and Vancouver, losses to Winnipeg, Calgary and Seattle, as well as an OT loss to Nashville. The Isles alternated wins and losses each game of the trip.
“Average,” Ryan Pulock said about the road trip. “I thought we had a chance tonight to win a hockey game and go home with a pretty decent trip. Losing tonight, I think it was just okay.”