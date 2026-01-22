Takeaways: Islanders End Road Trip with 4-1 Loss to Kraken

TAKEAWAYS

The Islanders power play was one of the main stories on Wednesday night, going 1-for-7.

It started on a high note, with Duclair burying a one-timer from the bumper position on the power play off a feed from Cal Ritchie. It marked the second-straight game and third time in the past four games Ritchie and Duclair had connected for a goal.

That was the high-water mark. The Isles had two more power plays in the opening eight minutes, but couldn’t extend their lead and had difficulty generating as much as they did on their first opportunity. In the second period, the Isles negated a power play eight seconds in.

“I didn't think we were very sharp, off in too many areas,” Anders Lee said. “Just a frustrating game tonight, I think we kind of shot ourselves in the foot more than they beat us.”

To the Kraken’s credit, Lee said Seattle ramped up the pressure on the penalty kill and Head Coach Patrick Roy felt his team passed up too many shots, despite finishing with seven shots on the man advantage.

“They did a good job putting pressure on us,” Roy said, also citing the Seattle forecheck. “We need to move the puck faster, make quicker decisions, move it up and throw more pucks at the net.”

The power play pendulum also swung the other way at times, with Seattle answering three early PKs with a five-on-three that saw Beniers deflect a Dunn shot to make it 1-1. Seattle finished the game 1-for-4 on the power play with four total shots.