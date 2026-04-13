Takeaways: Islanders Eliminated From Playoff Contention After 4-1 Loss to Canadiens

The New York Islanders were eliminated from postseason contention on Sunday night, falling 4-1 to the Montreal Canadiens at UBS Arena.

Casey Cizikas scored the lone goal for the Islanders, but three goals from Nick Suzuki (1G, 1A), Ivan Demidov (PPG) and Alex Newhook (1G, 1A) in a 55-second span sunk the Islanders, who will miss the postseason for a second straight season. The Islanders had not missed back-to-back postseasons since 2017 and 2018.

It was a sour end to a season that started with plenty of promise, but that offered little solace on Sunday.

“It's a disappointing finish to what was going pretty good for quite a while this year,” Anders Lee said. “We put everything we could to making this happen and to pushing ourselves in the playoffs. We faltered in some moments down the stretch here.”

That disappointment was felt around the locker room in the aftermath of Sunday’s loss, as the Isles began to digest and process the implications. Including Sunday, the Isles had gone 1-6-0 in their last seven games and 11-12-0 since the Olympic Break.

“We put ourselves in that spot all year and down the stretch here, when it really mattered and we needed to get the wins we just didn't get the job done,” Bo Horvat said. “It's a pretty crappy feeling.”