Takeaways: Islanders Defeat Sharks 4-3 for Third Straight Win  

Matthew Schaefer made a little history on Tuesday night and the New York Islanders extended their winning streak to three games after a 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night at UBS Arena.

Schaefer recorded his first multi-point game (1G, 1A), including the game-winning goal, while Bo Horvat (PPG), Casey Cizikas and Emil Heineman (PPG) scored for the Islanders. Collin Graf (1G, 1A), Adam Gaudette and Macklin Celebrini scored for the Sharks, who are still winless to start the season (0-4-2).

Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves for his second win of the season, while Yaroslav Askarov made 23 saves for San Jose.

A solid night for special teams helped the Islanders win the game – their power play went 2-for-3 and the penalty kill came up big late in the third to protect a one-goal lead – but the Islanders felt they could have played with better structure, especially in the beginning of the game.