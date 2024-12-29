Takeaways: Islanders Bounce Back with 6-3 Win Over Pens

After four days to stew on Monday’s loss, the New York Islanders channeled that energy into a 6-3 bounce-back win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night at UBS Arena.

“We wanted to respond well, especially with the way we went into the break,” said Casey Cizikas, who scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner. “I thought the way that we played tonight, even when they had a push at the end of the second, we didn't veer from what we wanted to achieve as a group. And I thought that third period showed a lot of character in this dressing room.”

Cizikas and Anders Lee led the way with two goals each while JG Pageau and Anthony Duclair scored for the Islanders, who scored six goals for the second time in three games.

Michael Bunting (PPG), Noel Accari and Rickard Rakell scored for the Penguins, who cut an Islanders 4-1 lead to 4-3 at the end of the second to give the Isles a bit of a scare before New York pulled away in the third.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 22 of 25 shots in the win, while Tristan Jarry stopped 28 of 33 in the loss, with the Isles scoring an empty-netter.

The win was a big one, narrowing the Isles (35 points) gap with the Penguins (37 points) to two points with a rematch on tap on Sunday night in Pittsburgh.

“It was an opportunity to get two point closer to these guys,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “Tomorrow, it's another opportunity to get two point closer to these guys, and we'll be even with them if we win that game. So that's the same mindset and that's all I want.”