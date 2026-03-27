Takeaways: Islanders Beat Dallas 2-1

The Islanders came out of the gate strong. Emil Heineman provided a primary assist on Horvat’s opening goal, as he threaded the puck along the blueline and made a pass to Horvat in the left circle.

Horvat netted his 30th goal of the season, marking his fourth career 30-goal campaign and second as an Islander. He is also one goal shy of 300 career goals.

Schaefer’s long shot from the point bounced off Ritchie and into the net to extend the Islanders lead to 2-0 at the 2:19 mark of the third period. Schaefer recorded his 11th multi-point game of the season in the process.

Sorokin stood tall and backstopped the win, getting the crowd into it with every big same. He made a save on Sam Steel’s breakaway chance opportunity in the opening frame, while he denied Mavrik Bourque at the doorstep as the second period expired preserving the then 1-0 lead.

Sorokin was a huge reason the Isles were able to stave off the Stars’ power play, which was second in the NHL (29.0%) coming into the contest. The Isles shorthanded unit went 2-for-2 and Roy chalked up the shorthanded success to clearing pucks well and good body and stick positioning.

“At this point anymore, we're not really surprised,” Simon Holmstrom said of Sorokin. “He’s proven night in and night out that he's by far the best goalie in this league. We’re happy to have him back there.”