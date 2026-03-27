Takeaways: Islanders Beat Dallas 2-1

Ilya Sorokin’s 26-save effort, Matthew Schaefer’s two-point game and goals by Bo Horvat and Cal Ritchie lead the way in win

3Takeaways_1920x1080 17
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders outshined the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Thursday night at UBS Arena, moving back into the second Wild Card in the Eastern Conference in the process.

Bo Horvat and Cal Ritchie scored for the Islanders while Matthew Schaefer recorded two assists in the win. Ilya Sorokin turned aside 26 of 27 shots. Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for Dallas while Jake Oettinger made 23 saves in the loss.

The Islanders swept Dallas in the season series (2-0-0) for the second time in the past three seasons.

Islanders 2, Stars 1 | Highlights

The two points were big for the Isles (87 points) slotted back into a playoff position as they took the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, while a division rival picked up a win. The Pittsburgh Penguins edged out the Ottawa Senators 4-3 in the shootout, meaning the Islanders (87 points) pushed the Sens (86 points) out of the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Pens (88 points) leapfrogged the Columbus Blue Jackets (87 points), who fell 2-1 to the Montreal Canadiens, for second place in the Metropolitan Division. Both Pittsburgh and Columbus have one game in-hand on the Isles.

The Canadiens (90 points) held on to third place in the Atlantic Division, and two points clear of the Boston Bruins, who own the first Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, with one game in-hand.

“Everyone understood it's a big moment in the season, and everybody knows what to do,” Sorokin said. “We should enjoy a game, and if we enjoy a game, we show our best game.”

DAL@NYI: Horvat scores goal against Jake Oettinger

TAKEAWAYS

The Islanders washed away the 4-3 loss to Chicago from Tuesday night with a big win, playing calm and composed with the lead through 60 minutes. The Isles took a 1-0 lead 4:48 into the first period and didn’t take their foot off the gas. They doubled their lead early in the third period and kept pressing when Dallas got within a goal with under three minutes left in the game to secure the two points.

“It's definitely a nice cushion to have, but at the same time, you can’t sit back by any means,” Horvat said. “I thought we did a good job of that, especially in the third period, pushing for it.”

DAL@NYI: Horvat scores goal against Jake Oettinger

The Islanders came out of the gate strong. Emil Heineman provided a primary assist on Horvat’s opening goal, as he threaded the puck along the blueline and made a pass to Horvat in the left circle.

Horvat netted his 30th goal of the season, marking his fourth career 30-goal campaign and second as an Islander. He is also one goal shy of 300 career goals.

Schaefer’s long shot from the point bounced off Ritchie and into the net to extend the Islanders lead to 2-0 at the 2:19 mark of the third period. Schaefer recorded his 11th multi-point game of the season in the process.

Sorokin stood tall and backstopped the win, getting the crowd into it with every big same. He made a save on Sam Steel’s breakaway chance opportunity in the opening frame, while he denied Mavrik Bourque at the doorstep as the second period expired preserving the then 1-0 lead.

Sorokin was a huge reason the Isles were able to stave off the Stars’ power play, which was second in the NHL (29.0%) coming into the contest. The Isles shorthanded unit went 2-for-2 and Roy chalked up the shorthanded success to clearing pucks well and good body and stick positioning.

“At this point anymore, we're not really surprised,” Simon Holmstrom said of Sorokin. “He’s proven night in and night out that he's by far the best goalie in this league. We’re happy to have him back there.”

DAL@NYI: Ritchie scores goal against Jake Oettinger

Ryan Pulock made his return after missing two games with a lower-body injury. He recorded one assist, logged 20:53 and three blocked shots – including a heroic block late in the game to keep it 2-1 - on a pair with Schaefer.

"It felt good, just good to be back," Pulock said. "This time of year [when you] miss games, it doesn't sit well, it's tough. So to get back out there go to war with these guys, that's all I want. It was good to be back and big win."

nyi-dal-3-26-26
_R6_5237
_R6_5250
_R6_5330
3C5A7140
3C5A7402
20260326_NYI_DAL_GOAL_per1_HORVAT-1
20260326_NYI_DAL_WARMUPS-1
20260326_NYI_DAL_WARMUPS-3
20260326_NYI_DAL_WARMUPS-4
20260326_NYI_DAL_WARMUPS-6
20260326_NYI_DAL_WARMUPS-8
20260326_NYI_DAL_WARMUPS-15
20260326_NYI_DAL_WARMUPS-16
20260326_NYI_DAL_WARMUPS-18
20260326_NYI_DAL_WARMUPS-19
GettyImages-2267974325
20260326_NYI_DAL_GOAL_per1_HORVAT-1
GettyImages-2268524041
GettyImages-2267974760
GettyImages-2268523959
GettyImages-2267974349
GettyImages-2267974449
GettyImages-2267978428
GettyImages-2267978463
GettyImages-2268529743
GettyImages-2268530829
3C5A9006
3C5A9057
3C5A9215
3C5A9292
3C5A9385
GettyImages-2267992923
3C5A0351
GettyImages-2268534223
3C5A0252
20260326_NYI_DAL_WIN-7
20260326_NYI_DAL_WIN-14
20260326_NYI_DAL_WIN-19
20260326_NYI_DAL_WIN-18
20260326_NYI_DAL_WIN-17
20260326_NYI_DAL_WIN-16
20260326_NYI_DAL_WIN-15
/

UBS Postgame Photos: Islanders 2, Stars 1

Snapshots from the New York Islanders' 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars on March 26th, 2026. Photo credit: Dennis DaSilva/New York Islanders, Sam Johnston/New York Islanders, Emeline Malkin/New York Islanders, Josh Lobel/New York Islanders, Steven Ryan/Getty Images and Gregory Fisher/Getty Images

NEXT GAME

The Islanders host the Florida Panthers on Saturday in the fourth of a five-game homestand. Puck drop is set for 1PM.

Related Content

NYI 2 vs DAL 1: Patrick Roy

NYI 2 vs DAL 1: Simon Holmstrom

NYI 2 vs DAL 1: Bo Horvat

NYI 2 vs DAL 1: Matthew Schaefer

NYI 2 vs DAL 1: Ryan Pulock

News Feed

Cizikas Earns Third Iron Man Mask as Islanders Top Stars 2-1

Isles Day-to-Day: DeAngelo Out 1-2 Weeks

Isles Day-to-Day: Eklund Reassigned from Djurgarden to Bridgeport

Isles Day-to-Day: Romanov Skates in Non-Contact Jersey, Pulock a Gametime Decision

Islanders to Host Pride Night on March 26

Isles Day-to-Day: George Recalled

Game Preview: Islanders vs Stars

Eiserman Reacts to Turning Pro, Signing ELC with Islanders

The Skinny: Blackhawks 4, Islanders 3

Takeaways: Islanders Drop 4-3 Contest to Chicago

Kotai Signs Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Isles Day-to-Day: Rittich to Start, Pulock Out vs Blackhawks

Game Preview: Islanders vs Blackhawks

Islanders Prospect Report: Mar. 23, 2026

The Skinny: Islanders 1, Blue Jackets 0

Sorokin Earns Sixth Iron Man Mask as Islanders Blank Blue Jackets 1-0

Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out Blue Jackets 1-0 in Tense Battle

Game Preview: Islanders vs Blue Jackets