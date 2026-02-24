Isles Day-to-Day: Palat Joins Practice After Winter Olympic Games

The New York Islanders hit the ice on Tuesday morning for practice at Northwell Health Ice Center, two days before action resumes as they'll take on the Montreal Canadiens on the road on Thursday.

Ondrej Palat skated with the first time since he competed in the Winter Olympic Games, as he and Czechia were eliminated by Canada in the Quarterfinals. He skated with Mathew Barzal and Anthony Duclair.

Bo Horvat, who earned silver with Canada, did not yet rejoin the team. Head Coach Patrick Roy confirmed that Horvat will be ready to play in Montreal, but whether he practices with the team before then is to be determined.

See below for lines and check back later for more notes out of practice.

PRACTICE LINES

Ondrej Palat - Mathew Barzal - Anthony Duclair

Jonathan Drouin - Cal Ritchie - Emil Heineman

Anders Lee - JG Pageau - Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean - Casey Cizikas - Marc Gatcomb

Max Shabanov

Matthew Schaefer - Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech - Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy - Scott Mayfield

Adam Boqvist

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich