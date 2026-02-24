Isles Day-to-Day: Palat Joins Practice After Winter Olympic Games

The New York Islanders hit the ice on Tuesday morning for practice at Northwell Health Ice Center, two days before action resumes as they'll take on the Montreal Canadiens on the road on Thursday.
Ondrej Palat skated with the first time since he competed in the Winter Olympic Games, as he and Czechia were eliminated by Canada in the Quarterfinals. He skated with Mathew Barzal and Anthony Duclair.
Bo Horvat, who earned silver with Canada, did not yet rejoin the team. Head Coach Patrick Roy confirmed that Horvat will be ready to play in Montreal, but whether he practices with the team before then is to be determined.
See below for lines and check back later for more notes out of practice.
PRACTICE LINES
Ondrej Palat - Mathew Barzal - Anthony Duclair
Jonathan Drouin - Cal Ritchie - Emil Heineman
Anders Lee - JG Pageau - Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean - Casey Cizikas - Marc Gatcomb
Max Shabanov
Matthew Schaefer - Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech - Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy - Scott Mayfield
Adam Boqvist
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich