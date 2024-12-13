Takeaways: Islanders Beat Blackhawks 5-4

The New York Islanders exploded with five consecutive goals, but gave a few back at the end, in a 5-4 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

Dennis Cholowski, Simon Holmstrom (1G, 2A), Noah Dobson, Bo Horvat and Max Tsyplakov scored for the Islanders while JG Pageau had a three-assist game. Tyler Bertuzzi (2G) Connor Bedard and TJ Brodie put up goals for Chicago.

Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves on 30 shots faced in his seventh straight start. Arvid Soderblom stopped 14 of 19 shots for the Blackhawks before he was replaced with Drew Commesso, who made his NHL debut and made both saves faced in relief.

The win wasn’t a pretty one, as the Islanders got to their game in the second period and built a big lead in the third, but let the Blackhawks back in the game late. In the end, securing an important two points in the standings made it a successful night.

"Not the way we want to start," Dobson said. "We were out-worked and out-competed in the first period and we can't be doing that. But the guys responded well, had a good push later in the second, into the third, and then, obviously we got to clean up the last 5-10 minutes. We have to be better for Ilya. But found a way to win, which is the most important."