Season Ticket Members Enjoy Open Practice, Presented by Northwell

New York Islanders practice looked a bit different on Sunday morning.

The average practice at Northwell Health Ice Center consists of two rinks that, aside from coaching staff and media members, are cold and vacant in the stands. But on Sunday, the venue shifted to UBS Arena, where the lower bowl was a vibrant scene, filled with Season Ticket Members who made the early morning drive to watch the Islanders skate five days before Opening Night.

The players had a business-as-usual mindset - working hard on the ice and getting a healthy practice in – but relished the added support from a revved-up crowd. A sea of fans decked in blue and orange cheered them on, smiling, waving and excitedly holding up their colorful 'Let’s Go Islanders' signs they created before the event at Acrisure Grand Hall.

“The practice felt very alive,” Semyon Varlamov said with a smile. "It was a lot of fun skating in front of our fans. I'm sure they were excited to watch us skate before the season, the whole day was great.”

It was a fun-filled event from start to finish. From sign making, mascot photo ops and player-cutouts littering the concourse, there was a special buzz in the building ahead of practice.

“I can’t wait to see Anders Lee!” exclaimed an excited young fan who rattled off other players she couldn’t wait to see up close and personal.