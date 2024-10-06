Season Ticket Members Enjoy Open Practice, Presented by Northwell

The Islanders practiced at UBS Arena in front of a passionate crowd of Season Ticket Members, local youth hockey teams and community groups on Sunday

By Rachel Luscher
New York Islanders practice looked a bit different on Sunday morning.

The average practice at Northwell Health Ice Center consists of two rinks that, aside from coaching staff and media members, are cold and vacant in the stands. But on Sunday, the venue shifted to UBS Arena, where the lower bowl was a vibrant scene, filled with Season Ticket Members who made the early morning drive to watch the Islanders skate five days before Opening Night.

The players had a business-as-usual mindset - working hard on the ice and getting a healthy practice in – but relished the added support from a revved-up crowd. A sea of fans decked in blue and orange cheered them on, smiling, waving and excitedly holding up their colorful 'Let’s Go Islanders' signs they created before the event at Acrisure Grand Hall.

“The practice felt very alive,” Semyon Varlamov said with a smile. "It was a lot of fun skating in front of our fans. I'm sure they were excited to watch us skate before the season, the whole day was great.”

It was a fun-filled event from start to finish. From sign making, mascot photo ops and player-cutouts littering the concourse, there was a special buzz in the building ahead of practice.

“I can’t wait to see Anders Lee!” exclaimed an excited young fan who rattled off other players she couldn’t wait to see up close and personal.

Patrick Roy Addresses Fans at Isles Open Practice

The fun didn’t end when the on-ice session was over, as attendees ventured out to Northwell Presents The Park at UBS Arena to skate on the fresh ice rink, create balloon animals, play mini golf, get airbrush tattoos, and take full advantage of the festivities on a beautiful sunny day on Long Island after watching a full team skate.

Anthony Duclair is one of the newer members of the team, who already feels the passion from fanbase. He tossed a puck over the glass to a young boy decked in an Isles jersey, enamored by the gesture and his souvenir.

“The fans have our backs throughout the whole season, and the love and support that we get from them is not unnoticed,” Duclair said. “Anytime we can give back, just little gestures like that goes a long way.”

The Season Ticket Members in attendance received quite a treat and were immersed in the full experience. Islanders alumni Butch Goring, Mariusz Czerkawski, John Tonelli and Benoit Hogue were in the house to sign autographs at The Park, as well as Islanders Co-Owner Jon Ledecky, who greeted fans alongside Nyisles the mascot. Islanders President and GM Lou Lamoriello connected with the fans as well, answering their questions, q-and-a style.

The fans got a glimpse of the hard work and routines of Training Camp. The Isles sometimes end their practice with a fun shootout drill, which always fires up the bench, but with an audience celebrating with every shootout goal and save, it added to the thrill.

Alexander Romanov scored a big goal in the shootout drill in practice last week, and potted another today. The full team was split into two groups in the shootout, as Romanov and his group didn’t have to complete the dreaded bag skates as the quote “winning team.”

“It was nice to win,” Kyle Palmieri said with a laugh. “We had a couple guys step up there, so we didn't have to skate, which always makes it better.”

Giving the fans an inside look at what the team does every day was special on both sides of the aisle, as fans felt even more bonded to the team.

“It’s so unique to watch them practice because it makes us feel so close to these guys,” said Joe Vanella from Wantagh. “We ride with them forever.”

Vanella brought his two-year-old son Joey and his four-year-old daughter, Franchesca along with their cousins along for a family affair. As a Season Ticket Member for over a decade, he lights up watching his children develop the same strong passion he has for the Islanders.

“It's so cool, because I remember when I was their age and becoming enamored and seeing all these guys who were larger than life,” Vanella said. “To watch them embrace and nurture that feeling is amazing.”

It was a nostalgic feeling for the players too, who vividly remember similar fond memories when they were growing up as passionate fans, idolizing the players they looked up to.

“I was that kid in the past watching practice, thinking those guys were my heroes,” Mathew Barzal said. “It's fun having those kids down the glass, you want to flip them a puck or give them some knuckles, and I know how much that meant to me as a kid. It was great to have them here today.”

At the conclusion of practice, Head Coach Patrick Roy addressed the Season Ticket Members, local youth teams and community groups in attendance to thank them for their continued support.

“Thank you for everyone for being here today,” Roy said. “It's very special for us to practice in front of you. We appreciate that you took the time to come and see us today, and you are very important to us. We want to make you proud of us, but you're important to us, so the connection is important.”

Snapshots from the New York Islanders Open Practice, presented by Northwell Health, at UBS Arena on Oct. 6, 2024. Photos by Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders and Sam Johnston/New York Islanders.

