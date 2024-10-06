Isles Day to Day: Open Practice

New York Islanders practice looked a little different on Sunday morning, as the team took the ice at UBS Arena for an open practice in front of Season Ticket Members and various community groups.

While there was a festive atmosphere in the stands, it was all-business on the ice, with the Isles working on various battle drills and one-on-ones.

"The fans are important, and they're very important to us," Head Coach Patrick Roy said. "[The players] wanted to have a good practice for them, and I thought it was fun for them to have a bit of a taste of how we practice, how we run the practice, what we do and they deserve that. They're there every night. They're supporting us every night."