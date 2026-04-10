Schaefer Ties NHL Record for Goals by Rookie Defenseman

Matthew Schaefer ties NHL record for goals by a rookie defenseman with a tally against the Maple Leafs

TOR@NYI: Schaefer scores goal against Artur Akhtyamov

By Luca Dallasta

Matthew Schaefer tied an NHL record on Thursday night. 

Schaefer scored the 23rd goal of his rookie campaign, which tied Brian Leetch (23) for the most goals by a rookie defenseman in a single-season in NHL history. Schaefer’s record-tying goal came from the left circle and put the Islanders up 3-2 on the Maple Leafs midway through the second period. 

Leetch set that record with the New York Rangers in the 1988-89 season. 

Schaefer already owns the Islanders franchise record for most points by a rookie defenseman and the NHL record for most points by an 18-year-old defenseman. He ranks second on the Isles with 59 points (23G, 36A) in this campaign.

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