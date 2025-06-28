Schaefer Pays Tribute to Late Mother After Getting Drafted by Islanders

Matthew Schaefer kissed the breast cancer patch on his New York Islanders jersey and pointed up above when he stood on the stage at the 2025 NHL Draft after his first-overall selection.

“As you guys could see, I couldn’t control the tears,” Schaefer said. “Thinking of my mom a little extra today. I know she’d be very proud, I’d love for her to be here in person obviously cancer sucks, but she’s with me in spirit.”

Schaefer was just 16 years old when he endured the loss of his mother, Jennifer, to breast cancer in February 2024. He has shown a tremendous amount of resilience since then – brightly talking about her any chance he has, volunteering at grief centers, and forging ahead on the ice and emerging as the first overall pick.

When the big moment of his draft finally came, the only thing Schaefer could think about was wishing his mother was there to give him a hug. In a display of maturity, the 17-year-old showed that he understands that his mother’s love and support is eternal, especially in the biggest moment of his hockey career to date.