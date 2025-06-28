Schaefer Pays Tribute to Late Mother After Getting Drafted by Islanders

Matthew Schaefer has shown tremendous resilience on the path of being drafted first overall by the Islanders

GettyImages-2222532833
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Matthew Schaefer kissed the breast cancer patch on his New York Islanders jersey and pointed up above when he stood on the stage at the 2025 NHL Draft after his first-overall selection.

“As you guys could see, I couldn’t control the tears,” Schaefer said. “Thinking of my mom a little extra today. I know she’d be very proud, I’d love for her to be here in person obviously cancer sucks, but she’s with me in spirit.”

Schaefer was just 16 years old when he endured the loss of his mother, Jennifer, to breast cancer in February 2024. He has shown a tremendous amount of resilience since then – brightly talking about her any chance he has, volunteering at grief centers, and forging ahead on the ice and emerging as the first overall pick.

When the big moment of his draft finally came, the only thing Schaefer could think about was wishing his mother was there to give him a hug. In a display of maturity, the 17-year-old showed that he understands that his mother’s love and support is eternal, especially in the biggest moment of his hockey career to date.

It was an incredible, emotional moment for the Stoney Creek, ON native, who was choked up from the moment his name was called all the way to virtually speaking with Islanders GM and EVP Mathieu Darche.

“I usually don’t cry as much as my dad and brothers,” Schaefer said. “My dad was like ‘ah, you probably won’t cry,’ but when my name got called I’m biting my tongue and [the tears] start falling out, obviously happy tears. I just wish my mom could be here, that’s the biggest thing with the tears.”

The gesture from the team to add the breast cancer patch on his jersey was a special touch that kicked off the beginning of Schaefer’s journey with the Islanders.

“This is a high-class organization to do that for me, it means a lot,” Schaefer said. “It goes a long way. People can say it’s just a ribbon, but it means a lot to me. My mom is a big part of my life and this jersey I’m going to hang up for sure.”

Matthew Schaefer drafted by New York Islanders

Schaefer has captured the adoration of Isles fans and the hockey world with his strength. He endured the loss of his billet mother, Emily, two months after he lost his mother. The magnitude of these losses make on-ice injuries look like nothing – his season was shortened to just 17 games after he sustained a clavicle injury in the 2025 World Juniors – which gave the 17-year-old immense grit, perspective and drive in his hockey career,

Schaefer’smaturity off the ice drives him to give back in the community. He skipped his high school graduation to volunteer ahead of the NHL Combine and works with the Smile zone, a non-profit for grief awareness.

“Off the ice, I love to get involved in the community whether it’s going to skate with kids. I’m 17 years old, so I’m still a kid too. But giving back to the community and doing work with foundations. Everything with my mom, I like to get involved in the community a little extra.”

