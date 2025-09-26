Preseason Game Preview: Islanders

The Islanders and Devils face-off for the second time this week (7 p.m., MSGSN)

PreseasonGameDay_Home-1920x1080

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (1-1-1) VS NEW JERSEY DEVILS (1-1-0)

7 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSGSN2

Fresh off a 5-4 win on Thursday night, the New York Islanders are back in action on Friday when they host the New Jersey Devils at UBS Arena.

Kyle Palmieri (GWG), Gleb Veremyev (2G), Chris Terry and Cameron Berg scored for the Islanders in the win, their first of the preseason.

This is the second meeting in a week between the clubs, as the Isles fell 6-2 in Newark on Tuesday night. That game featured a host of Devils regulars against a relatively inexperienced Islanders squad. While the rosters for Friday's game haven't been announced, the Islanders are likely to have a more veteran-laden lineup, based off Thursday's game group.

According to the Devils official website, Timo Meier, Nico Hischier, Ondrej Palat and Dawson Mercer skated in a game group on Thursday and could face off against the Islanders on Friday.

Check back for rosters, news, notes, photos and interviews from morning skate.

