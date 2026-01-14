Nelson and Finley Reflect on their Experience at the 2025 Spengler Cup

The tournament featured a pretty cool venue, as it marked the first trip to Switzerland for Nelson, a Minnesota native and Finley, who was born in Indiana. When it came to the culture of the city and the fans, Finley and Nelson didn’t know what to expect, but they were greeted with friendly faces wherever they went. Fans said hello to Nelson and Finley in the streets, and congratulated them after winning games, while they packed the arena and created a loud atmosphere each night they played.

“I loved it,” Finley said. “It was super cool. It was a beautiful town, and the people really embraced us. When we first got there, we didn't really know how the people were going to be or how was going to shake out, but they really embraced us. And yeah, it was a super cool environment to the rink itself, and the fans really got into it. It was really fun.”

Between games, U.S. Collegiate Selects did some sightseeing and took in Switzerland’s breathtaking mountain views. Nelson and Finley spent a lot of time together, where it was getting food, taking pictures of cool sights and walking around Switzerland together, as the team took advantage of exploring the international venue.

“We got to a restaurant on top of the mountain and go on top of the gondola,” Finley said. “Got to sightsee over in Switzerland, it was pretty cool.”

Nelson and Finley are used to being adversaries, frequently going head-to-head in NCAA action. Nelson plays for the University Notre Dame and Finley plays for the Wisconsin Badgers.

“He’s obviously a very good player so it kind of sucks to play against him sometimes,” Nelson said with a laugh. “But it’s a lot of fun. “Our friendship has grown a lot over the years, I love the kid. Someone you always look forward to hanging out with.”

Aside from playing against each other, the two have spent time together at Islanders Development Camp last summer, while they have their future in the Islanders organization to cross paths – but competing in the Spengler Cup was just a highlight along the way.

“It's a blast,” Finley said. “We text a lot, especially throughout the weeks and who he's playing or who I'm playing, and he's an unbelievable kid. I love hanging out with him outside the rink and inside the rink. He's really good player too. So yeah, our friendships been really good. I just want to keep it going.”