Nelson and Finley Reflect on their Experience at the 2025 Spengler Cup

New York Islanders prospects Danny Nelson and Quinn Finley laced up with the U.S. Collegiate Selects squad competing in the 2025 Spengler Cup in Davos, Switzerland. They made their country, the NCAA, and the Islanders proud, as they were runners up in the world’s oldest invitational hockey tournament dating back to 1923.
“It’s definitely a different experience and a really cool vibe playing in the Spengler Cup,” Nelson said. “Just how rich the history is with that tournament, and how much the fans really love and appreciate hockey over there. The way the fans took us in and supported every team and also us there was really fun to be a part of.”
Nelson and Finley were part of the first all-star team of US college athletes invited to compete in the Spengler Cup, which is hosted by HC Davos and features top European teams, as well as an entry from Hockey Canada. Those veteran squads feature some of the top European players in the world, as well as former NHLers, but the college kids embraced the challenge.
“It was definitely something that a lot of people talked about, but all of us on the team and even the coaching staff, we didn't really feel that much pressure going in,” Finley said. “We were just going with an open mind. When we got over there, we were trying to play with a lot of speed and a lot of skill and that showed in different games.”