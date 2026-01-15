Game Preview: Islanders at Oilers

SEASON SERIES

This is the second of two meetings between the Islanders and Oilers. New York won 4-2 at UBS Arena on Oct. 16.

The Isles haven’t won a road game against Edmonton since Mar. 7, 2017, and the Oilers have scored four goals in each of the last three contests between the two teams at Rogers Place.

OILERS NOTES

Edmonton is entering Thursday’s contest coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators. Zach Hyman netted a pair of power-play goals that sandwiched Leon Draisaitl’s second period tally. However, Tristan Jarry gambled on a poke check and was left out of position as Roman Josi scored for Nashville in overtime, which marked the Oilers’ second overtime or shootout defeat in their last three outings.

Edmonton finished the first two months of the season 11-10-5 and fifth in the Pacific Division. Since Dec. 1, they have gone 12-6-3 and now sit tied with the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific.

Connor McDavid enters Thursday’s contest on a 20-game point streak. He is the third player, joining Wayne Gretzky and Paul Coffey, in Oilers' history to record a point streak of 20 games or more. McDavid has notched 46 points (19G, 27A) in this stretch. The 29-year-old forward leads the NHL in points (82) and assists (52). He ranks second in goals (30).

Draisaitl is also entering Thursday’s contest on a five-game point streak with 10 points (5G, 5A) in that span. The German forward is not far behind McDavid with 67 points (25G, 42A) this season and ranks within the top-10 league-wide in points, goals and assists.

Jarry is 3-0-1 since being acquired by the Oilers from Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 12. Jarry was acquired in a goalie swap for Stuart Skinner, who was Edmonton's starter for the previous three seasons. Jarry won his first three starts with the Oilers, but an injury sidelined him from Dec. 18 to Jan. 13.

Adam Henrique was placed on the long-term injured reserve (LTIR) on Jan. 6 after he suffered an injury early in Edmonton’s 6-2 win over the Predators. Henrique has 10 points (2G, 8A) in 43 games this season.

Edmonton owns the top power-play percentage in the NHL at 33.8% this season and have capitalized on the man-advantage in five of their last six games.