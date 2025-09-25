LaFontaine ‘Fortunate and Honored’ to be Named to the Islanders Hall of Fame

“It’s a very meaningful time in my life, it's exciting for the family,” LaFontaine said. “I live on Long Island, my wife is from here and it's where I started my career. It’s just a tremendous honor.”

His name and legacy will forever be etched in Islanders history, as LaFontaine will have his name unveiled on the Ring of Honor inside the UBS Arena bowl, as well as his own plaque added to the Islanders Hall of Fame wall. It’s a well-deserved honor, as LaFontaine is one of the most dynamic offensive players in Islanders history, recording 566 points (287G, 279A) in 530 games with the club.

He’s one of just five players to record over a point-per-game (1.07 per game) with the team, alongside Bossy, Trottier, Pierre Turgeon and Ziggy Palffy. He is one of three Islanders to record four 40-goal seasons, hitting the mark every year from 1987-91. His 287 goals are tied – with Sutter – for seventh all-time and he still ranks ninth overall in points.

With 468 goals and 1,013 points over a 15-year career that also included stops with the Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers, as well as an appearance in the 1984 Olympics, LaFontaine was inducted into both the Hockey Hall of Fame and the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2003. While his induction into the team Hall of Fame was seemingly inevitable, the St. Louis, Missouri native said he’s especially honored to be recognized by the franchise where he started his NHL career.