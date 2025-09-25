LaFontaine ‘Fortunate and Honored’ to be Named to the Islanders Hall of Fame

Pat LaFontaine was filled with gratitude when he received the call to the New York Islanders Hall of Fame.
“I’m very fortunate and honored,” LaFontaine said. “When Mathieu Darche called me, I could not have been more excited. It's very meaningful and very humbling that a lot of the guys I was fortunate enough to play with are in the Islanders Hall of Fame, it’s just a tremendous honor.”
LaFontaine will be the 17th inductee into the Islanders Hall of Fame, joining legends like Mike Bossy, Bryan Trottier and Denis Potvin, as well as more recent inductees including Ed Westfall, Patrick Flatley and Ken Morrow. Brent Sutter was inducted last season.
LaFontaine’s special night will take place on Dec. 13 when the Islanders host the Tampa Bay Lightning at UBS Arena. He'll be surrounded by his family - his wife Mary Beth and children Daniel, Brianna, and Sarah - former Islanders teammates and current Islanders Hall of Fame members for an on-ice ceremony.