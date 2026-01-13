Game Preview: Islanders at Jets

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (25-15-5) AT WINNIPEG JETS (17-22-5)
8:00 PM ET | CANADA LIFE CENTRE
WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN | GOTHAM SPORTS APP
LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP
The New York Islanders head north of the border as they face the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.
The Islanders are coming off a 4-3 overtime victory against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night which marked their first road win against the Wild since 2019. Simon Holmstrom tallied three points (2G, 1A), including the overtime winner against Minnesota, while JG Pageau and Casey Cizikas (SHG) provided goals in regulation Ilya Sorokin denied 33 of the Wild’s 36 shots in the win.
PROJECTED LINES
See below for Monday’s practice lines in Winnipeg and check back on Tuesday for any updates.
Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Anthony Duclair
Jonathan Drouin – Cal Ritchie – Emil Heineman
Max Shabanov – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean– Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist– Scott Mayfield