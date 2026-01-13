Game Preview: Islanders at Jets

SOROKIN TO START VS JETS

Ilya Sorokin will start in goal against the Jets, per Head Coach Patrick Roy.

Sorokin is 14-10-2 with a 2.47 GAA, a .915 SV% and four shutouts this season. He has also won two straight starts, stopping 77-of-80 shots over that span.

MACLEAN TO DRAW IN VS JETS

Head Coach Patrick Roy said Kyle MacLean will draw back into the lineup on Tuesday against the Winnipeg Jets after sitting out Saturday as a healthy scratch.

"I love the way he's been playing with Casey [Cizikas] and Marc [Gatcomb], and I feel like they have an identity," Roy said.

Max Tsyplakov will come out of the lineup in a corresponding move. Roy said the decision to swap MacLean and Max Tsyplakov for a third straight game is also make sure everyone is staying "involved."

"Tsyplakov did okay last game, and we're just going to continue to roll and see how things go," Roy said. "What we're trying to do is having everybody be involved. We're playing so well, and having everybody be part of it, I think, it's important."

BOQVIST STAYING IN

Adam Boqvist will also stay in the lineup for a second straight game. It marks Boqvist's first consecutive games since playing four in a row from Nov. 20-26. Roy said he was happy with the defenseman on Saturday night and wants to see him continue to build off of it.

"We talked about trust, and building that trust from him to us and us to him," Roy said. "I thought that he did really well, kept things simple and I'm curious to see how he's going play again tomorrow."

HOLMSTROM’S 100TH POINT

Simon Holmstrom’s first goal of the night leveled the Islanders and Wild at 2-2 with at the 1:29 mark of the second period, which earned him his 100th career NHL point. Holmstrom added another assist and eventually potted his first career overtime goal as he earned the game’s first star on Saturday night.