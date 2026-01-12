Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 12, 2026

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

KVASNICKA EXTENDS HOT STREAK

Jacob Kvasnicka put up 10 points (5G, 5A) in four games last week for the Penticton Vees of the Western Hockey League (WHL) and extended his season-long point streak to nine games.

Kvasnicka’s week started with a two-goal outing and the second star of the game in Vees’ 5-2 win over the Prince George Cougars on Tuesday.