Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 12, 2026

GIDLOF EARNS SECOND SHUTOUT IN TWO WEEKS
Marcus Gidlof stopped all 19 of Linköping HC’s shots in Leksands IF’s 3-0 victory on Jan. 8 and earned his second shutout in two weeks. A lot of credit is given to the Leskands IF defense as Gidlof didn’t have to make more than eight saves in a single period on Thursday.
The 20-year-old goaltender is tied for third with the pair of shutouts in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). He is 6-8-0 with a 2.79 GAA, a .900 SV% and two shutouts in 14 games this season.
The Islanders drafted Gidlof in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.
STATS
CHL
Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie) OHL | 30GP, 21G, 15A, 36P, 43PIM
Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 38GP, 9G, 14A, 23P, 12PIM
Burke Hood (Vancouver) WHL | 28GP, 15-9-2, 3.75 GAA, .891 SV%, 0 SO
Jacob Kvasnicka (Penticton) WHL | 38GP, 22G, 31A, 53P, 12PIM
Jesse Nurmi (London) OHL | 5GP, 2G, 2A, 4P, 0PIM
Tomas Poletín (Kelowna) WHL | 27GP, 15G, 11A, 26P, 21PIM
KHL
Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo Moscow (KHL) | 13GP, 1G, 0A, 1P, 0PIM
Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo St. Petersburg (VHL) | 13GP, 5G, 5A, 10P, 10PIM
Daniil Prokhorov | MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL) | 6GP, 2G, 3A, 5P, 0PIM
Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moscow (KHL) | 26GP, 14-6-0, 1.71 GAA, .933 SV%, 3 SO
SWEDEN
Victor Eklund | Djurgårdens IF (SHL) | 26GP, 1G, 11A, 12P, 10PIM
Marcus Gidlof | Leksands IF (SHL) | 14GP, 6-8-0, 2.79 GAA, .900 SV%, 2 SO
Dennis Good Bogg | Väsby IK (HockeyEttan) | 7GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 6PIM
Dennis Good Bogg | Karlskrona HK (HockeyEttan) | 16GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 33PIM
NCAA
Sam Laurila | North Dakota (NCHC) | 18GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 21PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 18GP, 10G, 9A, 19P, 6PIM
Zachary Shultz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 12GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 12PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 19GP, 7G, 5A, 12P, 20PIM
Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 19GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 14PIM
Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 16GP, 8G, 4A, 12P, 2PIM
Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 19GP, 5G, 4A, 9P, 16PIM
Xavier Veilleux | Cornell (ECAC) | 16GP, 4G, 8A, 12P, 2PIM