Takeaways: Isles Point Streak Snapped in 5-4 Loss to Jets

The New York Islanders’ four-game point streak came to a close on Tuesday, as they fell 5-4 to the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.

Anthony Duclair, Emil Heineman, Kyle MacLean and Matthew Schaefer scored for the Islanders, who briefly climbed out of a 3-0 deficit, but couldn’t overcome an explosive night from the resurgent Jets. Kyle Connor (1G, 1A), Josh Morrissey, Jonathan Toews, Dylan DeMelo and Adam Lowry (1G, 1A) scored for Winnipeg, who won their third straight game.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 17-of-22 shots in the loss, while Connor Hellebuyck stopped 23-of-27 in the win.

In the process, Isles suffered their first regulation loss on their road trip, dropping to 1-1-1 through three games.

“I thought going into the third period tonight it was going to be one of those games where we were going to find a way,” Anders Lee said. “We ran out of time a little bit, but defensively we have to be better. There’s no question about that, we know that in this room it wasn’t our best tonight.”