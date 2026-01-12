Isles Day-to-Day: Practice in Winnipeg

Lines, notes and quotes from Monday's practice in Winnipeg

A7307171
By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

After a well-deserved day off on Sunday, the New York Islanders were on the ice for practice on Monday afternoon in Winnipeg.

LINES FROM PRACTICE:

Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Anthony Duclair
Jonathan Drouin – Cal Ritchie – Emil Heineman
Max Shabanov – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist – Scott Mayfield

The lines are nearly identical from Saturday's 4-3 OT win over Minnesota, with Kyle MacLean subbing in for Max Tsyplakov. Defensive pairs stayed the same.

Photos, media availabilities and more notes to come...

News Feed

Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 12, 2026

Holmstrom Scores OT Winner vs Wild, Wins Iron Man Mask

Takeaways: Holmstrom, Sorokin Lead Isles to 4-3 OT Win Over Wild

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Wild 3 OT

Isles Day-to-Day: Boqvist and Tsyplakov in vs Wild

Game Preview: Islanders at Wild

The Skinny: Predators 2, Islanders 1 SO

Takeaways: Islanders Pick Up Point in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Predators

Takeaways From Mathieu Darche’s Midseason Availability

Game Preview: Islanders at Predators

Islanders React to World Juniors

The Skinny: Islanders 9, Devils 0

Takeaways: Duclair, Sorokin Lead Islanders 9-0 Rout Over Devils

Sorokin Sets Islanders Shutout Record, Earns Fourth Iron Man Mask, in 9-0 Win Over Devils 

Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 6, 2026

Three Islanders Prospects Earn Medals at 2026 World Juniors

Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils

Islanders to Host First Responders Night vs Devils