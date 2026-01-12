Isles Day-to-Day: Practice in Winnipeg

After a well-deserved day off on Sunday, the New York Islanders were on the ice for practice on Monday afternoon in Winnipeg.

LINES FROM PRACTICE:

Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Anthony Duclair

Jonathan Drouin – Cal Ritchie – Emil Heineman

Max Shabanov – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo

Adam Boqvist – Scott Mayfield

The lines are nearly identical from Saturday's 4-3 OT win over Minnesota, with Kyle MacLean subbing in for Max Tsyplakov. Defensive pairs stayed the same.

Photos, media availabilities and more notes to come...