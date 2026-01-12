Isles Day-to-Day: Practice in Winnipeg

After a well-deserved day off on Sunday, the New York Islanders were on the ice for practice on Monday afternoon in Winnipeg.
LINES FROM PRACTICE:
Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Anthony Duclair
Jonathan Drouin – Cal Ritchie – Emil Heineman
Max Shabanov – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist – Scott Mayfield
The lines are nearly identical from Saturday's 4-3 OT win over Minnesota, with Kyle MacLean subbing in for Max Tsyplakov. Defensive pairs stayed the same.
Photos, media availabilities and more notes to come...