Islanders Hockey Fights Cancer Stories of Strength: Anthony Piergiovanni

Each month, the New York Islanders and Northwell Health are spotlighting two strong and inspiring children battling cancer in continuous support of pediatric cancer patients all season long.

Anthony Piergiovanni grew up with a passion for sports, running and technology.

He spent his college years studying computer programming and information systems before landing a job at Northwell Health. However, life as he knew it came to a halt on Jan.13, 2025, when he received the news that he was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), which began the toughest race of the runner’s life.

“It felt like my whole world turned upside down,” Piergiovanni said. “I had no idea what to expect, and I felt like everything had gone dark very fast.”

This was a race that Piergiovanni could not train for nor expect. Nonetheless, he and his support team, includes Northwell Health, Cohen Children’s Medical Center and his friends and family, rallied and began the fight against cancer. They’ve run alongside him with each step.

“To say I’m grateful would be an understatement,” Piergiovanni said.

Treatments are never easy, and Piergiovanni described the uncertainty with how his body would react each time. Even with his individual strength, Anthony understood that it would be near impossible without a supportive team behind him.

“Each and every one of them has really brightened my day when it gets dark,” Piergiovanni said. “If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t get through this with as much strength as I have.”

Hockey was another avenue where Piergiovanni found great strength. He and his family would escape reality, root for the Islanders and wear the blue and orange no matter what.

“It’s just something that always brings us together as a family,” Piergiovanni said. “It's something we always get excited over.”