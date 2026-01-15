Islanders Hockey Fights Cancer Stories of Strength: Anthony Piergiovanni

Runner and Northwell Health employee Anthony Piergiovanni’s journey battling cancer and his experience at the Islanders Hockey Fights Cancer Night

3
By Luca Dallasta

Each month, the New York Islanders and Northwell Health are spotlighting two strong and inspiring children battling cancer in continuous support of pediatric cancer patients all season long.

Anthony Piergiovanni grew up with a passion for sports, running and technology.

He spent his college years studying computer programming and information systems before landing a job at Northwell Health. However, life as he knew it came to a halt on Jan.13, 2025, when he received the news that he was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), which began the toughest race of the runner’s life.

“It felt like my whole world turned upside down,” Piergiovanni said. “I had no idea what to expect, and I felt like everything had gone dark very fast.”

This was a race that Piergiovanni could not train for nor expect. Nonetheless, he and his support team, includes Northwell Health, Cohen Children’s Medical Center and his friends and family, rallied and began the fight against cancer. They’ve run alongside him with each step.

“To say I’m grateful would be an understatement,” Piergiovanni said.

Treatments are never easy, and Piergiovanni described the uncertainty with how his body would react each time. Even with his individual strength, Anthony understood that it would be near impossible without a supportive team behind him.

“Each and every one of them has really brightened my day when it gets dark,” Piergiovanni said. “If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t get through this with as much strength as I have.”

Hockey was another avenue where Piergiovanni found great strength. He and his family would escape reality, root for the Islanders and wear the blue and orange no matter what.

“It’s just something that always brings us together as a family,” Piergiovanni said. “It's something we always get excited over.”

The Wantagh native has attended a couple of Islanders events that have brightened his life through his battle with cancer. His sister got him and his family box tickets to a February game, and Piergiovanni attended the Islanders’ 2025 Hockey Fights Cancer (HFC) night.

That day brought great joy as he visited his own personalized locker in the Islanders’ locker room, received several pieces of HFC team merchandise and conversed with members of the team.

“It was a really special memory,” Piergiovanni said. “I never thought I’d be able to talk with all the players, even if it was for a little bit.”

Piergiovanni also got to meet Islanders’ GM and EVP Mathieu Darche, praising his character and welcoming gestures.

“He cared a lot about giving every single one of us a spotlight,” Piergiovanni said. “That made my voice feel heard and that felt really good.”

This was perhaps the most special part of it all because it reassured himself that he wasn't battling alone. Just before puck drop on Nov. 22, everyone’s voice echoed throughout UBS Arena without a word spoken. Each fan stood tall in honor of who they were fighting for.

“It meant something to me to have my voice heard because I know everyone is in it, fighting this together,” Piergiovanni said.

While his fight isn’t over yet, Piergiovanni maintains a positive mindset through this difficult chapter. Safe to say, Piergiovanni is a warrior and an inspiration.

