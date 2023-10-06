News Feed

Bridgeport Islanders Unveil New Food Items at Total Mortgage Arena

3 Takeaways: Isles Fall 5-2 in Preseason Action to Philadelphia

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 4

Isles Day to Day: Palmieri Skates 

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 2, 2023 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose 6-5 in Fourth Preseason Game to the Devils 

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Devils 

Dobson Paying it Forward

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 11

Barzal and the Band

3 Takeaways: Balanced Scoring Leads Isles Past Rangers 5-3

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

Islanders Preseason Game vs. Rangers Postponed to Saturday, Sept. 30

Islanders Trim Training Camp Roster

Pageau, Gauthier and Dufour Form French Connection at Islanders Training Camp

3 Takeaways: Islanders Edge Flyers 2-1 for First Preseason Win 

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils 

The Islanders will face the Devils for their final preseason game ahead of Opening Night on Oct. 14

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (2-3-0) VS NEW JERSEY DEVILS (6-0-0)

7PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN

The New York Islanders will conclude their preseason slate with a matchup against the New Jersey Devils at UBS Arena on Friday night. This is the second meeting of the preseason between the clubs after New Jersey won a 6-5 contest on Monday night in Newark.

"It's a good opportunity for us to go out there and play strong game," Matt Martin said after Friday's optional skate. "The regular season starts in a week, so we're looking forward to getting out there and cleaning up the things we need to clean up." 

The Islanders are coming off of a 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center. Karson Kuhlman and Brian Pinho scored their first preseason goals in the loss.

Kyle Palmieri resumed skating with the team on Monday but did not play on Thursday.

The Devils are sporting a perfect 6-0-0 record in the preseason, coming off a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers on Wednesday. New Jersey made some roster cuts on Wednesday, assigning defenseman Cal Foote and Jeremy Brodeur to their AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets.

Check back later for the projected lineup.

Preseason NYI vs NJD 10/6: Matt Martin

Preseason NYI vs NJD 10/6: Bo Horvat