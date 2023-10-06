Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils 

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (2-3-0) VS NEW JERSEY DEVILS (6-0-0)

7PM | UBS ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN

The New York Islanders will conclude their preseason slate with a matchup against the New Jersey Devils at UBS Arena on Friday night. This is the second meeting of the preseason between the clubs after New Jersey won a 6-5 contest on Monday night in Newark.

"It's a good opportunity for us to go out there and play strong game," Matt Martin said after Friday's optional skate. "The regular season starts in a week, so we're looking forward to getting out there and cleaning up the things we need to clean up."

The Islanders are coming off of a 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center. Karson Kuhlman and Brian Pinho scored their first preseason goals in the loss.

Kyle Palmieri resumed skating with the team on Monday but did not play on Thursday.

The Devils are sporting a perfect 6-0-0 record in the preseason, coming off a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers on Wednesday. New Jersey made some roster cuts on Wednesday, assigning defenseman Cal Foote and Jeremy Brodeur to their AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets.

