The New York Islanders announced the following transactions.

William Dufour, Aidan Fulp, Ruslan Iskhakov, Eetu Liukas, Kyle MacLean, Matt Maggio, Travis Mitchell, Reece Newkirk and Calle Odelius have all been loaned to Bridgeport.

Ken Appleby, Dennis Cholowski, Arnaud Durandeau, Grant Hutton, Otto Koivula, Karson Kuhlman, Paul LaDue, Brian Pinho, Robin Salo and Jakub Skarek have all been placed on waivers.