Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (0-1-1) AT NEW YORK RANGERS (1-0-1)

7 PM | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

WATCH: MSGSN, MSG

The New York Islanders look for their first preseason win on Thursday when they take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

The Islanders are coming off a 6-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday and fell 3-2 in a shootout to the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. Thursday's game kicks off a back-to-back set for the Islanders, who will host New Jersey on Friday.

Check back for the Islanders roster, as well as news, notes, photos and availabilities from morning skate.

- Anders Lee is expected to miss Thursday's game as he's out one-to-two weeks with an upper-body injury, which he suffered on Sunday. Max Tsyplakov is also considered day-to-day after missing Wednesday's skate for maintenance.

- Kashawn Aitcheson was returned to his junior team, the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League, on Wednesday after playing a pair of preseason games.

The Rangers are coming off a 5-4 OT loss to Boston on Tuesday. Noah Laba, the Rangers 2022 fourth-round pick, leads the team with three points (all assists) through two preseason games, while Gabe Perreault, the Rangers' 2023 first-round pick, leads the team with two preseason goals.

More to come...