Isles Day-to-Day: Lee Out 1-2 Weeks, Tsyplakov Takes Maintenance Day

See how the Islanders lined up at practice with Lee and Tsyplakov out

tsyplakov-lee-split-1920
By Tyler Brosious

Anders Lee is out one-to-two weeks with an upper-body injury, the New York Islanders announced on Wednesday. The timeline is considered a precautionary one and he is expected to skate on his own on Thursday, according to Head Coach Patrick Roy. The Islanders' captain played in Sunday’s preseason opener against the Flyers, skating 16 minutes and laying six hits.

The Islanders also announced that Max Tsyplakov is day-to-day after taking a maintenance day on Wednesday. The second-year forward skated on his own on Wednesday prior to the team's practice. The 27-year-old forward is coming off a strong rookie season in 2024-25, scoring 35 points (10G, 25A) in 77 games for the blue and orange.

Defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson, the 17th-overall pick in the 2025 Draft, was also returned to his junior team on Wednesday.

With Lee and Tsyplakov out, and Aitcheson returned, here's how the Islanders skated during day seven of training camp.

Lines:

Drouin-Horvat-Shabanov
Heineman-Barzal-Palmieri
Duclair-Pageau-Holmstrom
Gatcomb-Cizikas-MacLean

D-Pairs:

Romanov-DeAngelo
Pelech-Pulock
Schaefer-Mayfield
George-Boqvist

Goalies

Sorokin
Rittich

IMG_2075
IMG_2077
IMG_2078
IMG_2076
IMG_2082
+2 IMG_2079
IMG_2083
IMG_2084

PHOTOS: Islanders 2025-26 Training Camp Day 7

Snapshots from the New York Islanders 2025-26 Training Camp Day 7. Photos courtesy of Tyler Brosious/New York Islanders.

Related Content

Isles Day to Day: Aitcheson Returned to Juniors

2025-26 Training Camp Day 7: Patrick Roy

2025-26 Training Camp Day 7: Bo Horvat

2025-26 Training Camp Day 7: Tony DeAngelo

News Feed

Isles Day to Day: Aitcheson Returned to Juniors

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 6-2 to Devils in Preseason Action

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Devils

Islanders Prospect Report: Sept. 22, 2025

New York Islanders and cllct Launch "Islanders Game Originals" Retail Program

Isles Day to Day: Hood, Poletin, Romano Returned

Takeaways: Isles Drop 3-2 SO Decision to Flyers in Preseason Opener 

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

Rittich Raves About Long Island Early into Training Camp

Isles Day to Day: Islanders Focus on Special Teams on Day 3

Isles Day to Day: Isles Scrimmage on Day 2 of Training Camp

Jonathan Drouin on Why He Joined the Islanders

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Groups and Lines

Drouin Called Nelson About Wearing Number 29

Isles Day to Day: Engvall Out 2-3 Weeks, Varlamov Progressing

Islanders Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

Thoughts and Observations From Islanders Rookie Camp

Teeing Off for a Cause: Islanders Raise Over $740K at 17th Annual Golf Outing, Presented by UBS 