Isles Day-to-Day: Lee Out 1-2 Weeks, Tsyplakov Takes Maintenance Day

Anders Lee is out one-to-two weeks with an upper-body injury, the New York Islanders announced on Wednesday. The timeline is considered a precautionary one and he is expected to skate on his own on Thursday, according to Head Coach Patrick Roy. The Islanders' captain played in Sunday’s preseason opener against the Flyers, skating 16 minutes and laying six hits.

The Islanders also announced that Max Tsyplakov is day-to-day after taking a maintenance day on Wednesday. The second-year forward skated on his own on Wednesday prior to the team's practice. The 27-year-old forward is coming off a strong rookie season in 2024-25, scoring 35 points (10G, 25A) in 77 games for the blue and orange.

Defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson, the 17th-overall pick in the 2025 Draft, was also returned to his junior team on Wednesday.

With Lee and Tsyplakov out, and Aitcheson returned, here's how the Islanders skated during day seven of training camp.

Lines:

Drouin-Horvat-Shabanov

Heineman-Barzal-Palmieri

Duclair-Pageau-Holmstrom

Gatcomb-Cizikas-MacLean

D-Pairs:

Romanov-DeAngelo

Pelech-Pulock

Schaefer-Mayfield

George-Boqvist

Goalies

Sorokin

Rittich