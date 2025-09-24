Isles Day to Day: Aitcheson Returned to Juniors

The Islanders returned Kashawn Aitcheson to the OHL's Barrie Colts after he played two preseason games for the Isles

GettyImages-2236576583
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders announced on Wednesday morning that defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson has been returned to his junior team, the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League.

The 17th-overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft took recorded four shots and one hit in his preseason debut on Sunday against the Philadelphia Flyers, playing 18:09 TOI before he absorbed a hit in the third period in left the game. He was back in the lineup for the second preseason game on Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils, recording one takeaway in 17:48 TOI on a pair with Calle Odelius.

Head Coach Patrick Roy spoke highly of the 19-year-old's performance in both outings. He emphasized the importance of a young defenseman getting reps, so he can confidently head into his season with the Colts with a feel for the NHL game and and idea of the skills he needs to work on.

"I'm very happy with him, I like his physciality out there," Roy said. "I was just like him for my first NHL training camp. I was happy, I went home and knew I could play in the league. I'm sure he feels the same and has learned a lot... I'm sure he's going to go back to [junior] with a big cheese on his face, excited about how things went for him."

The 6'2," 200 lbs. defenseman is entering his fourth OHL season - all with Barrie - coming off a season where he established a career-high 59 points (26G, 33A) in 64 games.

Related Content

Aitcheson Adding Draft Day, Development Camp to Hit Reel 

NYI at NJD 9/23: Kashawn Aitcheson

NYI vs. PHI 9/21: Kashawn Aitcheson

News Feed

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 6-2 to Devils in Preseason Action

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Devils

Islanders Prospect Report: Sept. 22, 2025

New York Islanders and cllct Launch "Islanders Game Originals" Retail Program

Isles Day to Day: Hood, Poletin, Romano Returned

Takeaways: Isles Drop 3-2 SO Decision to Flyers in Preseason Opener 

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

Rittich Raves About Long Island Early into Training Camp

Isles Day to Day: Islanders Focus on Special Teams on Day 3

Isles Day to Day: Isles Scrimmage on Day 2 of Training Camp

Jonathan Drouin on Why He Joined the Islanders

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Groups and Lines

Drouin Called Nelson About Wearing Number 29

Isles Day to Day: Engvall Out 2-3 Weeks, Varlamov Progressing

Islanders Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

Thoughts and Observations From Islanders Rookie Camp

Teeing Off for a Cause: Islanders Raise Over $740K at 17th Annual Golf Outing, Presented by UBS 

Barzal "Fully Healthy" and "Good to Go" Ahead of Training Camp