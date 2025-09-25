Isles Day-to-Day: Duclair, Kuefler Out with Upper-Body Injuries

Anthony Duclair and Dylan Kuefler are out with upper body injuries

Duclair-Kuefler
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Anthony Duclair is out day-to-day with an upper-body injury, the New York Islanders announced on Thursday morning.

Head Coach Patrick Roy said he hopes that Duclair can get at least one preseason game action in with the three remaining after Thursday's contest against the New York Rangers. Roy clarified that his current injury is unrelated to the groin injury that plagued Duclair last season. The 29-year-old forward finished last season with 11 points (7G, 4A) in 44 games after recording 42 points (24G, 18A) the season prior.

"I think it'll be good for him to play some preseason games, there's no doubt about it," Roy said. "But we want him to be healthy and we respect that."

Daylan Kuefler (upper body) is out after absorbing a hit in Tuesday's preseason game against the New Jersey Devils and there will be a clearer timeline when the swelling reduces, per the team. The forward recorded two assists in 16 games for the Bridgeport Islanders in 2024-25.

There is no update on Anders Lee (out one-to-two weeks, upper body) and Max Tysplakov, who took a maintenance day on Wednesday. Both forwards are skating on their own.

